Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Lightning investigated the Illuminati and the True Cross Order in the last episode, where he eventually uncovered the origins of the Blue Night and its hidden truths. Don’t miss Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8 to find out more about his investigation’s results, and more,

Keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8 is set to release on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. For international viewers, this corresponds to approximately 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 3:30 pm GMT on the previous day, though the exact timing may vary by time zone.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8 will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and other networks in Japan. Additionally, Japanese viewers can stream it on services like U-NEXT, Hulu, d Anime Store, and Anime Hodai. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8 will be titled ‘Happy (Merry Christmas) Birthday!’ The episode will reveal more consequences from Lightning and Ryuji’s discoveries. After confronting Mephisto about Section 13’s experiments, Lightning plans to investigate further at the Vatican headquarters.

Meanwhile, Shiemi will shock everyone by withdrawing from the Exorcist Certification Exam and announcing her decision to leave the academy. Shiemi will also be seen preparing for a Christmas celebration that doubles as her birthday party in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 7 recap

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 7, titled ‘Variant Leaves,’ depicts Lightning’s investigation into the Illuminati and the True Cross Order, uncovering the secrets behind the Blue Night. Lightning’s inquiry leads to Southern Cross Boys Monastery.

Here, former exorcists Nagatumo, Kyoto, and Misumi all react fearfully to his questions. Misumi reluctantly reveals involvement in Section 13’s experiments on elixirs but is killed by Death for breaking the Morinath Contract.

Lightning and Ryuji uncover Section 13’s illegal human experimentation and cloning efforts, learning that Satan’s ego, born during the Blue Night, caused the facility’s destruction. Mephisto explains these events’ ties to demon kings and humanity’s survival in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 7.

