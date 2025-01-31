Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 5 Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 saw Rin and Mephisto observe Shiro and Yuri attending Rick’s wedding, showcasing how much they have grown since childhood. Meanwhile, Lucifer discusses his vision of a world of equality with Shemihaza while expressing his urgent need for a new body.

Satan, having possessed Goro, escapes confinement and reaches Yuri. She begins to care for him within the Exorcist headquarters, recognizing his rapid ability to learn. However, Satan grows envious of Shiro and soon develops an ego, solidifying his identity.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 5 will see Satan rapidly absorb knowledge and fully realize his existence as the Demon King after possessing a body. Wielding his immense power, he will seek complete control over everything, rejecting Yuri’s attempts to reason with him.

He will then disappear from Section 13, leaving the Order believing he will soon perish without an Elixir. However, Yuri is determined to take action, making a critical decision that will influence a number of future events.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 is scheduled for release at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, February 2, 2025, though the time may differ for international viewers. The episode will air in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma Television, and Tochigi Television.

There will be additional broadcasts on Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting as well. Internationally, Crunchyroll will continue its weekly simulcast of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga with English subtitles.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.