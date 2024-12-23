Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2: The Blue Night Saga To Release January 2025; Find Out More Here

The second cour of Blue Exorcist Season 4, titled The Blue Night Saga, has been officially announced to premiere in January 2025, continuing from the first cour, Beyond the Snow Saga. The upcoming season will be adapting more chapters of Kazue Kato’s manga, so don’t miss it.

Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, and everything else you may need to know about Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2: Release date and where to watch

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, according to the official website. For most international fans, this translates to a daytime release the previous day around 4:30 pm GMT / 11:30 am EST / 8:30 am PST, adjusted to individual time zones.

Japanese viewers can catch the simulcast of The Blue Night Saga on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, with additional broadcasts on Tokai TV, MBS, and others. Domestic streaming will be available from January 5 on major platforms, with select services starting from January 7.

While international streaming is unconfirmed, Crunchyroll is expected to air Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 as with previous parts.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2: PV, cast and more

During Jump Festa 2025’s RED Stage, fans were treated to a new promotional video for Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2, featuring a glimpse of the storyline and characters. Accompanying the reveal was the opening theme, ‘Tsukaku (Sense of Pain)’ by Amazarashi, and the ending theme, ‘Overlap’ by Shiyui.

The production of The Blue Night Saga also sees the return of key staff, including director Daisuke Yoshida, scriptwriter Toshiya Ono, and composers Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano. Yurie Oohigashi resumes her role as character designer and chief animation director.

Most of the original voice cast will also be returning for Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2, joined by Daisuke Namikawa as a young Shiro Fujimoto, Miyu Irino as Rick Lincoln, and Ryo Hirohashi as Jenny Kal.

For more updates from the Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.