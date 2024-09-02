Blue Lock Chapter 274: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Rin Itoshi managed to evade Bastard Munchen's defense in the last chapter of Blue Lock, creating a chance to score. Nevertheless, he chose not to take the shot, deeming it too unimpressive for Sae's standards. Instead, he initiated a new offensive play alongside his Paris X Gen teammates.

With the upcoming chapter set to reveal how Rin creates his memorable and how Isagi deals with Rin’s unpredictable playstyle, the excitement for Blue Lock Chapter 274 is palpable. Here’s everything you need to know, including the chapter’s release and more.

Blue Lock Chapter 274: Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 274 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2024, at midnight JST according to K Manga's official Twitter/X page. For most fans around the world, this translates to a release on September 2, 2024, at roughly 7:00 am EST / 5:00 pm CET / 4:00 am PST.

To read Blue Lock Chapter 274, fans can visit Kodansha's K manga website. However, it should be noted that access to the platform is limited to the United States. While the website does offer some free chapters, they may be considerably behind the latest releases, with only 53 chapters available for free as of now.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 274

Blue Lock Chapter 274 will likely see Rin Itoshi maintain his aggressive offensive, possibly aiming to achieve a more challenging goal to surpass his brother, Sae Itoshi. Isagi will likely need to quickly devise a strategy to counter Rin's unpredictable movements and ideology.

With Rin's intensity and unconventional approach, Isagi might look for an opportunity to consult with Hiori Yo during a potential game stoppage. Blue Lock Chapter 274’s focus will be on finding a way to neutralize Rin's unpredictable attacks as Bastard Munchen attempts to regain control of the match.

Blue Lock Chapter 273 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 273, titled Monster Of Destruction, begins with Rin Itoshi receiving a pass from Nanase Nijiro and immediately pushing forward against Kurona, Hiori, and Raichi. He skillfully maneuvers past them, but realizing his speed isn't enough, he decides to pass the ball to Tokimitsu.

Tokimitsu, along with Nanase, helps to create a new attacking opportunity for Rin. As Nanase crosses the ball back to Rin, Hiori closes in, while Kurona and Raichi block his path. Rin takes control, flicking the ball to set up an ideal shot.

Isagi and Kaiser move to block him in Blue Lock Chapter 273, both assuming Rin has a clear shot at scoring. However, Rin refrains from shooting, believing that his brother Sae would deem the shot “lukewarm.” Determined to play with everything on the line, Rin passes the ball back to Charles Chevalier, inviting others to join his attack.

His decision shocks his teammates, even unsettling Master Strikers Julian Loki and Noel Noa, who view him as the worst kind of egoist. As the game restarts, Isagi analyzes Rin's movements but finds them incomprehensible compared to other geniuses.

Rin charges toward the goal, asking if anyone has ever played with their life on the line, seeking an illusion of Sae on the field. Blue Lock Chapter 273 ends as Isagi is left in terror, sensing a goal is inevitable.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.