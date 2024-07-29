Blue Lock Chapter 271 SPOILERS Out: Rin’s True Nature Revealed As Kaiser Aims For The Ball

In the previous chapter, Rin Itoshi launched a counterattack against Bastard Munchen, prompting Yoichi Isagi to recognize Rin as a restrictive world-type player. To counter Rin effectively, Isagi needed to mimic Sae Itoshi.

Meanwhile, Rin's ego began to unravel, revealing his memories. Although Blue Lock Chapter 271 spoilers hinted at exploring Rin’s past with Sae, the chapter primarily examined the origins of Rin’s ego rather than focusing solely on his past. Keep reading to find out more about the chapter leaks.

Blue Lock Chapter 271 spoilers

As per the Blue Lock Chapter 271 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Life is Beautiful and will depict the early days of Rin Itoshi, focusing on his relationship with his elder brother, Sae Itoshi. The chapter opens with the Itoshi brothers returning home, where their mother questions Rin about a broken toy.

Sae steps in, taking the blame to protect Rin from being scolded. As Sae is taken aside by their father to talk, the siblings stick their tongues out at each other. The chapter then shifts to a popular children's show called ‘Evolmen,’ which depicts heroes fighting a monster. The show seems to be beloved by children Rin’s age, who mimic its scenes at kindergarten as they yell “Life is beautiful.”

As the teacher and the other kindergarteners play out the scene, Rin, observing this, decides to destroy a Jenga tower during his turn by falling into it. The Blue Lock Chapter 271 spoilers then see Rin jumping off a high spot in the playground, aiming to land on a flock of pigeons. He misses and ends up injuring himself, with a bleeding nose.

At home, he is seen watching television with fascination as a cheetah hunts down and kills a gazelle. His parents are then shown discussing his behavior, describing it as impulsive and disruptive, as they talk about Rin’s influence on Sae. Rin overhears this conversation just as Sae finds him. Sae, noticing Rin's distress, offers him ice cream to cheer him up.

However, Rin refuses in the Blue Lock Chapter 271 leaks and instead asks his brother if he is considered weird and if his presence bothers others. Sae responds by admitting that he, too, is often called weird and annoying. When asked if that made him unhappy, Rin instead says that if he was like his brother it was alright.

Later, Sae observes Rin watching Evolmen and asks him about it. Rin explains that he admires the boss monster because it fights someone far stronger, putting its life on the line. This admiration for the monster's resilience and determination seems to reflect Rin's inner desires. He expresses a wish to someday fight someone amazing, even if it means getting hurt or beaten.

The Blue Lock Chapter 271 spoilers then return to the present, where Rin realizes that his ego is not merely a destructive impulse but instead “destruction at the cost of life.” This understanding of his true nature strengthens his mindset.

Right as he realizes this, Michael Kaiser challenges Rin for the ball, calling him rude. The leaks end as it reveals that Chapter 272 will be titled Rock-Paper-Scissors with a full-color opening page.

