Blue Lock Chapter 273: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The three-way battle between Isagi, Rin, and Kaiser in the last chapter seems to be at its height as the ball finds its way across the field. With the spotlight likely to shift to Rin Itoshi in the upcoming Blue Lock Chapter 273, fans are looking forward to the next spectacular goal in the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen.

Given that Rin has yet to score in this match, there’s a strong possibility that he will seize this moment to become the fourth ace to score, potentially shifting the balance of the game. Don’t miss Blue Lock Chapter 273 to find out the results, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Blue Lock Chapter 273: Release date and where to read

According to K Manga's official Twitter/X, Blue Lock Chapter 273 will premiere on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. International readers may find it available as early as Tuesday, August 27, depending on their time zone differences. Keep in mind that exact release times can differ based on location.

Blue Lock Chapter 273 will be accessible exclusively through Kodansha's K Manga service, which is currently limited to the US. Accessible via both mobile app and website, readers can access the latest chapters using points without the need for subscription fees.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 273

Blue Lock Chapter 273 is likely to focus on Rin Itoshi, especially as the previous chapter ended with the ball landing at Nanase Nijiro's feet. As a member of Rin's system, Nanase might attempt to create a chemical reaction with Aoshi Tokimitsu, aiming to set up a scoring opportunity for Rin.

Isagi and Kaiser may try to thwart this attack, but their success seems uncertain. With the ongoing deadlock between Isagi, Kaiser, and Rin, the match is poised for a breakthrough. Rin, who is in a heightened state of concentration due to his Flow State, may figure out a way to outmaneuver both Isagi and Kaiser, creating a chance for himself to score.

Blue Lock Chapter 272 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 272, titled ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors,’ begins with Julian Loki observing the athletes on the field, noting how they often stick their tongues out when deeply focused. Rin Itoshi's expression, however, appears particularly intense, revealing his wild nature.

This is further acknowledged by Noel Noa, who recognizes Rin's true character. The chapter then shifts to the confrontation between Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser. Kaiser blocks Rin's path, preventing him from making a move. Yoichi Isagi soon joins Kaiser in challenging Rin.

During this, Rin thinks about his motivations in Blue Lock Chapter 272, realizing that his desire to defeat strong opponents is rooted in his longing to destroy someone exceptional, a feeling originally sparked by his brother, Sae.

Although Sae isn’t present in this match, Rin sees Isagi and Kaiser as figures capable of bringing out his best, using them as fuel for his competitive drive. As Rin attempts to bypass Kaiser and Isagi, Kaiser remains steadfast, refusing to yield. This is when Alexis Ness intercepts and clears the ball away from Rin.

Ness, hoping for recognition from Kaiser in Blue Lock Chapter 272, is ignored as Kaiser's focus shifts entirely to the ongoing match. The ball Ness cleared ends up with Charles Chevalier, who quickly aims to make a long pass to Ryusei Shidou.

At this moment, Kaiser has an internal realization: Rin is the top player in Blue Lock, with Isagi closely following as his adaptable rival. Kaiser sees these two as the central figures of Blue Lock, making him determined to usurp their position as the protagonist.

He blocks Charles' pass with a header, disrupting the attack. Blue Lock Chapter 272 concludes with Isagi analyzing the situation. He realizes that the current state of the match has created a deadlock among the three strikers — himself, Kaiser, and Rin.

Each of them is locked in a cycle of trying to outdo the others. To break this cycle, someone else on the field must make a decisive move to shift the game's momentum.

