Blue Lock Chapter 271: Rin Loses Control Of The Ball As His Ego Unravels; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Blue Lock Chapter 271 is just around the corner, and with Rin Itoshi’s ego unraveling due to the memories of his brother Sae Itoshi resurfacing, fans can only wonder how the match will play out. With the ball now out of Rin’s control, the threat of Charles Chevalier intercepting the free ball resurfaces, though it seems unlikely that he will assist Rin's goal this early.

As Master Strikers Julian Loki and Noel Noa have yet to make their moves, fans can look forward to a revealing chapter in Blue Lock Chapter 271, so don’t miss it as it releases. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Blue Lock Chapter 271: Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 271 is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 12:00 am JST, as per K Manga. Depending on your time zone, international readers might access it as early as Tuesday, July 30. Please be aware that release times may differ by region.

The chapter will be available exclusively through Kodansha's K Manga service, currently only accessible in the US. Readers can enjoy the latest chapters via the mobile app or website using points, with no subscription fee needed.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 271

Blue Lock Chapter 271 will be titled Life is Beautiful. Fans can expect further exploration of Rin Itoshi's flashbacks featuring his elder brother, Sae Itoshi. Rin's internal struggle with his memories may impact his gameplay, either enhancing his performance or causing further distraction.

Additionally, the next chapter might see Yoichi Isagi initiating a counterattack alongside Hiori Yo and Kurona Ranze following Rin's momentary loss of ball control. Blue Lock Chapter 271 could focus on whether Isagi's team can break through Paris X Gen's defense or if they will be intercepted by Rin or another key player.

Blue Lock Chapter 270 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 270, titled Break, continues from the previous chapter and opens with Rin bypassing Raichi Jingo and Kiyora Jin, aided by a quick pass from Nanase Nijiro. As Rin advances, Hiori Yo attempts to block him, but Rin effortlessly maneuvers past him using a rainbow flick, maintaining his forward momentum.

Yoichi Isagi observes Rin's dynamic play, realizing that Rin's constant motion and ball control are central to his strategy. This leads Isagi to understand that being the focal point of the field allows Rin to predict his movements, making Rin a ‘self-type’ player, unlike Michael Kaiser, who is a ‘world-type’ player.

Rin's approach focuses solely on his skill set, a distinction that defines his gameplay. Isagi notes that Rin is approaching the level of performance he exhibited in the match against the U-20 Japanese National team in Blue Lock Chapter 270. Unlike that match, where Rin's brother Sae managed to suppress him, no one in the current game can match Rin's prowess.

Recognizing this, Isagi decides to take on the role of Rin's challenger, hoping to replicate Sae's defensive efforts. As Isagi gives Rin a shoulder push, the narrative shifts to a flashback of Rin and Sae's childhood. In this memory, Rin is seen playing with his toys with great enthusiasm, to the point of drooling.

Sae notices this and wipes his face in Blue Lock Chapter 270, commenting on Rin's habit of drooling when overly excited. Sae then warns Rin about the fragility of toys compared to humans, who can heal. Rin, worried about being scolded by their parents, is comforted by Sae, who offers to get him ice cream.

The flashback continues with the two brothers enjoying ice cream together. Sae asks Rin if he won a prize on his ice pop, which Rin had missed. Sae reassures Rin, promising to stay by his side until he dies. Blue Lock Chapter 270 ends as it returns to the present. Rin begins to lose control of the ball, realizing that his intense focus on his memories is unraveling his ego.

