Blue Lock Chapter 279: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Igarashi Gurimu successfully halt Rin Itoshi in the last chapter, while it also became clear that Noa’s motivation for joining the Neo Egoist League wasn’t solely for the team’s sake. Instead, the Master Striker aimed to facilitate Kaiser’s growth, intending to provide him with a worthy rival whose influence would drive him to become stronger.

Don’t miss Blue Lock Chapter 279 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the last chapter.

Blue Lock Chapter 279: Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 279 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 12 am JST. In most countries, this translates to the chapter being available a day before, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

Blue Lock Chapter 279 can be accessed through Kodansha’s K Manga service, which is currently limited to users in the United States. While 53 chapters are available for free, recent chapters require users to purchase points for access.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 279

Blue Lock Chapter 279 will likely focus on Michael Kaiser’s attempt to score from the awarded free kick using his signature Kaiser Impact Point Magnus. With the ball positioned just 29 feet away from the goal, the distance falls well within Kaiser’s optimal shooting range.

Given the presence of Master Strikers like Julian Loki and Noel Noa, the dynamics of the match could shift rapidly, emphasizing Kaiser’s role in breaking through Paris X Gen’s defences in Blue Lock Chapter 279.

As the match has only progressed slightly since the top strikers entered the field, there is a strong possibility that the competition will intensify, with both teams pushing their limits.

Blue Lock Chapter 278 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 278 saw Igarashi Gurimu’s quick thinking draw a foul from Rin Itoshi, earning praise from his teammates Raichi Jingo and Gagamaru Gin. Igarashi reveals that Noel Noa had specifically advised him to provoke fouls from opponents like Rin using his unorthodox techniques.

Noa’s recognition of Igarashi’s potential adds new pressure on Rin, who is now focused on overcoming the challenge posed by the right-back. As play resumes, Igarashi quickly passes to Noa, who leads Bastard München’s attack.

Despite being challenged by Shidou and Charles Chevalier, Noa executes a one-two play with Michael Kaiser, bypassing them. Isagi aims to join the attack in Blue Lock Chapter 278, but Noa uses him as a decoy, choosing to pass to Kaiser instead.

Noa then reveals his goal: fostering a worthy rival in Kaiser. Following this, Aoshi Tokimitsu fouls Noa, resulting in a yellow card. Noa grants Kaiser the free-kick opportunity, leaving Isagi frustrated with being a stepping stone for others.

