Blue Lock Chapter 277 Delayed: Check Out The New Release Date And More Details Here

The reactions to Rin Itoshi's stunning ‘crash shot’ goal were almost electric, captivating not only the players and fans but also Julian Loki, Paris X Gen’s master striker. The last chapter also saw Noel Noa's entry into the match alongside a newcomer from the Neo Egoist League.

Now, with the score tied, fans can look forward to Blue Lock Chapter 277 to find out who finally wins this intense match within the Neo Egoist League. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, where to read and more.

Blue Lock Chapter 277: Release date and where to read

Due to the manga being on break this week, the release date for Blue Lock Chapter 277 has been moved from September 25 to October 2, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For most fans around the world, this translates to October 1, 2024, at approximately 7:00 am EST / 5:00 pm CET / 4:00 am PST. Keep

To read Blue Lock Chapter 277, fans can visit Kodansha's K manga website after its release. However, fans should note that access to the platform is limited to the United States. While the website does offer some free chapters, they may be considerably behind the latest releases, with only 94 chapters available for free as of now. These free chapters are updated weekly on Mondays.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 277

Blue Lock Chapter 277 will likely begin the final face-off within the Neo Egoist League, with the score now tied at 2-2. The next goal will determine both the match's winner and the victor of the round-robin tournament.

With Yoichi Isagi, Michael Kaiser, Rin Itoshi, and Ryusei Shidou all having scored one goal each, they will all be vying to deliver the decisive shot and claim victory. Igarashi Gurimu, newly subbed in by Noel Noa, is expected to play a vital role in this as well.

As a player Noa has mentored, Igarashi's entry into the match signals that he will have an opportunity to prove his worth as a super sub. Fans can expect a fierce competition as the aces push themselves to the limit for the ultimate glory in Blue Lock Chapter 277.

Blue Lock Chapter 276 recap

Titled ‘The Last,’ Blue Lock Chapter 276 saw Rin Itoshi’s incredible goal shock the stadium. The announcer praises Rin as Blue Lock’s top player. Charles Chevalier congratulates Rin, appreciating his reckless approach but reminds him to address his nosebleed to stay in the game.

Ryusei Shidou then joins, sarcastically insulting Rin but acknowledging the artistry of his goal. Shidou asks Charles to pass the ball to whoever he thinks is crazier for the next shot. Meanwhile, Isagi thinks about his failed attempt to stop Rin.

He realizes that Rin’s boldness in taking the shot despite colliding with him mirrors Isagi’s own initial passion. Master Striker Julian Loki then expresses his interest in joining the game after seeing Rin’s growth, prompting Bastard Munchen’s Noel Noa to sub himself in for Kunigami.

Noa also substitutes Kurona for Igarashi Gurimu, giving Igarashi a chance to prove himself. Blue Lock Chapter 276 ends with Rin challenging Isagi, making him resolve to score the final goal.

