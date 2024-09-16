Blue Lock Chapter 276: Rin Injured As PXG Ties With Bastard Munchen; Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Blue Lock saw Rin Itoshi face the challenge of Sae’s phantom once more, only to be brought back to reality by none other than Yoichi Isagi. With the opportunity to devise an innovative scoring strategy in his hands, the monstrous boy seized the moment to score his perfect goal for Paris X Gen.

The score has been tied, and fans now look forward to Blue Lock Chapter 276 to find out what happens next. Don’t miss the chapter, and keep reading to get the release date, where to read the chapter, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Blue Lock Chapter 276: Release date and where to read

According to K Manga's official Twitter/X, Blue Lock Chapter 276 will premiere on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. International readers may find it available as early as Tuesday, September 17, adjusted to their location and time zone.

Blue Lock Chapter 276 will be accessible exclusively through Kodansha's K Manga service, which is currently limited to the US. Accessible via both mobile app and website, readers can access the latest chapters using points without the need for subscription fees.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 276

Blue Lock Chapter 276 will likely focus on Rin Itoshi's condition after the intense goal. Despite his desire to continue playing, Rin’s bleeding nose may force the referee or medical staff to remove him temporarily for treatment, per game regulations.

This possible substitution could see Isagi take the opportunity to discuss Rin’s incredible goal with Hiori Yo, analyzing the unexpected turn of events and Rin’s impressive evolution. The chapter may also explore Rin’s internal struggle, examining whether his goal finally liberated him from Sae’s phantom or if the psychological battle with his brother continues.

Blue Lock Chapter 275 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 275, titled ‘Crash Shot,’ opens with an analysis of Kunigami Rensuke’s positioning as he is pinned down by Zantetsu Tsurugi while trying to man-mark Ryusei Shidou. This gives Shidou the chance to challenge Rin Itoshi for Charles Chevalier’s rabona cross.

Rin realizes that his original shot trajectory would be intercepted by Shidou, prompting him to alter his route. He moves diagonally, making the goal more difficult but planning to score with a bounce shot.

However, Rin is once again haunted by the illusion of his brother Sae, who dismisses the attempt as “lukewarm.” At this point, Isagi interrupts Rin, unintentionally helping him break through his mental block. Inspired by the challenge, Rin abandons the bounce shot and executes a scissor kick, colliding with Isagi mid-air.

Despite the collision, Rin makes a free kick midair, scoring an equalizing goal for Paris X Gen. Blue Lock Chapter 275 ends as Isagi and Rin collapse, as Rin, with a bleeding nose, feels immense satisfaction from achieving his ideal goal.

