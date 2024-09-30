Blue Lock Chapter 277 Spoilers: Julian Loki Dominates The Field As Igaguri Stops Rin; Find Out More Here

Blue Lock Chapter 277 spoilers were revealed recently, after the last chapter saw star players from Bastard Munchen and PXG make their entrance following a substitution. Julian Loki’s entrance into the game is expected to quickly alter the game’s flow, making fans ever-eager for the upcoming chapter.

For a sneak peek into Blue Lock Chapter 277, here’s everything you need to know about the spoilers that have been released online.

Blue Lock Chapter 277 spoilers

As per the Blue Lock Chapter 277 spoilers, the chapter begins with a focus on Ego Jinpachi and Anri Teieri, who are astonished after Rin Itoshi scores the equalizer in the final match of the Neo-Egoist League.

Anri mentions that this is also the first time Julian Loki, the master striker of Paris X Gen (PXG), is participating in a Neo-Egoist League match. Back on the field, the match commentator announces the substitutions, saying that Noel Noa has subbed himself into the match for Bastard Munchen.

Kunigami Rensuke is subbed out, while Kurona is replaced by Igaguri Gurimu. Additionally, the referee calls out Isagi Yoichi's previous tackle on Rin as a foul, resulting in Isagi receiving a yellow card in the Blue Lock Chapter 277 spoilers.

Despite the foul, Isagi remains determined, refusing to be a stepping stone for Rin’s success. He is adamant about proving himself by scoring the winning goal. The match then restarts with Bastard Munchen kicking off, as PXG had just equalized the score.

Isagi charges towards the goal, brimming with confidence, especially now that he has Noa on his side in the Blue Lock Chapter 277 spoilers. Isagi feels that his ability to adapt will give him the edge to control the game.

However, his momentum is suddenly interrupted when Julian Loki swiftly steals the ball from him. Loki remarks that in nature, the slow ones are left behind, frustrating Isagi as the PXG master striker's speed and skill outclass everyone on the field.

Loki begins a blistering run down the field, effortlessly dodging Bastard Munchen defenders in the Blue Lock Chapter 277 spoilers. His incredible speed and ball control leave players like Raichi and Hiyori in awe, as they had never witnessed such pace before.

Meanwhile, Isagi grows increasingly frustrated, realizing that Loki's level of talent is beyond anything he has encountered. Loki eventually reaches the goal area and calls out to Rin to finish the attack. Rin acknowledges Loki’s strength but doesn’t get the chance to act.

The Blue Lock Chapter 277 spoilers then see Gurimu Igaguri suddenly appears beside Rin, intercepting the pass just before he goes sprawling to the ground, face-first. This is immediately called out by the announcer as a foul, and Isagi praises Igaguri for his vital play.

The Blue Lock Chapter 277 spoilers end with Igaguri calling this his secret move, the “Genius Killer Malicia,” which is a technique designed to disrupt opponents. The editor’s note states that Igarushi’s fang, which can even touch the number 1 in Blue Lock, has exploded.

Blue Lock FAQs

Does Kira get eliminated in Blue Lock?

Yes, Ryosuke Kira is eliminated in Blue Lock. After meeting Yoichi Isagi, Kira is placed in Team Z's shared room. During the initial game of tag, where the last one with the ball would get eliminated, Isagi kicks the ball to Kira, resulting in him being the first player from Team Z to be eliminated.

Who won between Isagi and Rin in Blue Lock?

Rin Itoshi's team triumphed over Isagi's squad in the Second Selection of Blue Lock. In their rematch during the fourth round, despite Isagi's confidence after forming a new team with Chigiri and Barou, his team was once again outmatched by Rin and his team’s superior skills.

Who is the traitor in Blue Lock?

Kuon is the traitor who betrays Team Z in the early stages of Blue Lock, believing they aren't strong enough to advance. He meets with the Wanima Brothers, selling his team's strategies for a guaranteed path to the next selection round.

However, Kuon had overlooked the rapid changes in rankings based on individual performance, ultimately jeopardizing his own plans within the program.

For more spoilers and updates from the Blue Lock manga, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.