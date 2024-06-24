Blue Lock Season 2 Confirms Release Date; Plot, Where To Watch & More

Fans worldwide have been waiting for the return of Isagi and the other Blue Lock players in the second season of the show. Even though we knew that Blue Lock season 2 would come out in October of 2024, we did not have a certain release date.

However, on June 24, 2024, Monday, the release date was announced by the official website and the X account of Blue Lock anime. Here is everything that we know so far.

Blue Lock season 2 release date and cast

It was announced that Blue Lock season 2 will first air on October 5, 2024, Saturday. The season will air for a total of 14 episodes and will cover the story from after chapter 94 of the manga. International fans will be able to stream the episodes on Crunchyroll and Netflix depending on their regions.

It was also announced that two new actors will also be joining the second season of the anime. Voice actor Satoshi Hino will join the cast of Blue Lock season 2 as Oliver Aiku while Akihisa Wakayama will be joining the cast as Shuto Sendo. Some other new voice actors we will see in this season of Blue Lock are, Eiji Mikami as Yo Hiori, Kakeru Hatano as Nijiro Nanase, Chiki Kobayashi as Ranze Kurona, Yuichi Nakamura as Shido Ryusei, Makoto Furukawa as Karasu Tabito, Kengo Kawanishi as Kageya Otoyo, Takuya Eguchi as Yu Yukimiya Kenyu, Hiro Shimono as Julian Loki, and Shinichiro Kamio as Leonardo Luna.

Season 1 cast members of Blue Lock will also return to their roles. This means Soma Saito will return as Hyoma Chigiri, Kazuki Ura will return as Yoichi Isagi, Yuki Ono will return as Rensuke Kunigami, Tasuku Kaito will return as Meguru Bachira, and Junichi Suwabe will return as Shoei Barou.

Blue Lock season 2 possible plot and more

Based on the popular manga series written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, Blue Lock season 2 is being produced by Studio Eight Bit. The director of the project is Tetsuki Watanabe with Shunsuke Ishikawa as the assistant director. Taku Kishimoto is the script writer for the anime while Masaru Shindo is its character designer and chief animation director. Hisashi Tojima is the chief action director of Blue Lock while Jun Murayama is composing the music for the project.

From what we know about the story, Blue Lock season 2 will begin with the much-anticipated Third Selection arc of the manga. With the inclusion of Oliver Aiku and Shuto Sendo, fans are also hoping that the anime covers the U-20 Arc of the manga where the best 35 players from Blue Lock will form a team of 11 people to play against the national Under 20 team of Japan. However, due to the short number of episodes, people are skeptical about whether or not this arc will be covered.

Fans are extremely excited for Blue Lock season 2 as they have been waiting for 2 years for the anime to come back. There have been some really interesting revelations in the manga so far, which means the plot of Blue Lock will only get more and more intense as time passes. This October 5, fans will finally be able to see the first episode of Blue Lock season 2.

