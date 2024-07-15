Can Angel Save Both Gojo And Yuta? Jujutsu Kaisen Theory Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga.

The Angel is a sorcerer from the Heian Era who has been incarnated by Kenjaku. In the finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Kenjaku uses Cursed Spirit Manipulation, to remotely cast Idle Transfiguration and awaken all the non-sorcerers he marked. This led to the events of the Culling Game and having been incarnated by Kenjaku, she too participates in it.

Hana shares her body with Angel, and rather than suppress Hana’s consciousness like most incarnates, the Angel lives symbiotically within her. In the manga, she is seen with bluish-white wings and a yellow halo of light over her head.

Of all the major events that are taking place in these arcs, there are 2 important ones in which Angel has a crucial role. One was unsealing Gojo Satoru and the other was helping Yuta. Let’s take a look at how her techniques can help the duo.

How can Hana help Gojo Satoru?

In the manga, Gojo Satoru has been stuck for over 100 chapters in the Prison Realm. The Prison Realm is a special-grade cursed object, which was used to seal the bearer of the 6 eyes. Anything that is inside it, is sealed and cannot escape.

However, the Prison Realm has 2 Gates, Front and Back. While the Back Gate cannot be opened directly, it can be broken using cursed techniques. In Chapter 221 of the manga, Hana manages to free Satoru from the Back Gate using Jacob’s Ladder.

Jacob’s Ladder is an extension technique that can extinguish any cursed technique under its light. The light comes from when Hana blows a four-winged trumpet and an enormous circle of light forms above her.

Chapter 263 Leaks

Chapter 263 of the manga is set to be released on July 15, 2024, however, days before its release, spoilers were leaked online. In the alleged leaks, we see Yuji, Yuta, and Todo, team up against the king of curses, Sukuna.

During the fight, Yuta, who is now in control of Gojo’s body, realizes that without Rika, he can no longer use Kenjaku’s Cursed Techniques using the Copy Cursed Technique. He falls on the floor, while Todo and Yuji try to keep up with Sukuna.

Out of nowhere, Hana Kurusu emerges out of nowhere and hits Sukuna with the Jacob’s Ladder technique. It is unclear if this led to Megumi and Sukuna splitting, and hopefully will be revealed in a future chapter.

In another panel, Hana is seen saving someone, which had a very similar depiction of Michelangelo’s ‘The Creation of Adam’ painting, a hint perhaps that her cursed technique could be a foreshadowing of what’s to come.

If she did nullify Sukuna's cursed techniques, then she could save the lives of Yuta, Yuji, and Todo and perhaps, bring back Gojo. Only time will tell what happens next in Jujutsu Kaisen. Stay tuned for more details about the manga.

