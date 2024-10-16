Chainsaw Man Chapter 181: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Denji, Asa and Yoru have found themselves in the middle of the Aging Devil’s created world, dubbed the ‘Aging World,’ where one seemingly cannot die or use their powers. With Pochita out of commission and the two students stuck in this illusionary world, fans can only wonder what the series has in store for them next.

Don’t miss Chainsaw Man Chapter 181 to find out what happens next and whether Denji and Asa will be able to escape the space safely. Keep reading to learn the release date, the expected plot, and more details regarding the chapter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 181: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 181 is slated to debut on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 12 am JST. For the majority of international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, in their local time zones. However, keep in mind that the exact release time will vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 181 on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two platforms offer complimentary access to the initial and most recent three chapters of the series, while the latter requires a subscription for full access to the entire series.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 181

Advertisement

Chainsaw Man Chapter 181 is likely to begin from Denji’s perspective, following the story’s shift in the previous chapter. Since Denji’s last significant appearance was in Chapter 171, this chapter may explore his thoughts, possibly dwelling on Nayuta’s death, a matter left unaddressed earlier.

Additionally, Chainsaw Man Chapter 181 may temporarily separate Denji and Asa, allowing Asa to confront Yoru about her attempt to kill Denji. This interaction could heighten the tension between the two, with Yoru possibly issuing threats to Asa, who may react indifferently due to their bleak situation.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 180 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 180, titled ‘Aging’s World,’ begins as Yoru attempts another attack on the Aging Devil, but it counters with a simple “bang,” sending her into darkness. Asa takes over, finding herself in a recurring dream involving chickens before suddenly transitioning to an open forest.

There, she discovers an unconscious Denji. Yoru immediately tries to kill him, but her powers prove ineffective in this realm. A man in underwear interrupts, explaining that they are trapped in a world created by the Aging Devil.

Advertisement

He reveals that he once made a contract with the Aging Devil to halt his aging process and has been stuck here for 82 years. Asa is stunned in Chainsaw Man Chapter 180, especially when he shares that basic needs like hunger and thirst don’t exist here, but prolonged time leads to madness.

He mentions that only one person ever escaped, but before elaborating, he succumbs to his own insanity, confusing Asa for a woman named Ritsuko. Chainsaw Man Chapter 180 ends as he grips as tree next to him and starts screaming.

For more updates from the Chainsaw Man manga, stick around with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.