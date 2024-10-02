Chainsaw Man Chapter 180: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

As the Aging Devil sets its sights on both War Devil Yoru and Chainsaw Devil Pochita, the two may find themselves creating an uneasy partnership in order to face the threat. With the storyline poised for many more thrilling developments, fans are keen to see how Chainsaw Man Chapter 180 unfolds.

Don’t miss the upcoming chapter as it drops to find out what happens next, and keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Chainsaw Man Chapter 180, including the release date, expected plot, and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 180: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 180 is set to release on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For international fans, this translates to Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at around 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Keep in mind that release times may differ based on individual time zones.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 180, fans can visit Shueisha's official platforms, such as MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. While the first two platforms offer free access to the first three and the latest three chapters, a paid subscription is needed for the latter option.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 180

Given the Aging Devil’s comment that they need to “grow up,” Chainsaw Man Chapter 180 will likely begin with the Aging Devil launching an attack on either Yoru or Pochita. While this may result in a deadly battle, there is a possibility that it instead entails another kind of ‘growing’ for the duo.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 180 should also see the relationship between Yoru and Asa become more strained as they continue their discussion about Fami's plan. This conversation will likely be interrupted by the Aging Devil’s assault. It’s possible that during this encounter, Yoru decides to temporarily team up with Pochita.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 recap

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 179, titled Vamvagah, Pochita tries to restart himself by pulling his ripcord, but it fails. Desperate, he crawls towards the Aging Devil, who is initially delighted at the prospect of being consumed.

However, instead Pochita begins to beg for blood again, leaving the Aging Devil baffled. They respond by questioning his intelligence and then pin him down in front of Yoru. Yoru accuses the Aging Devil of attempting to steal her moment of triumph.

Meanwhile, Asa urges her to back off, believing they have already won with Pochita on his last legs. Yoru dismisses this, confident that turning Pochita into a weapon will fulfill both her and Asa’s wishes. Asa momentarily regains control but, after some guilt, relinquishes it.

Yoru takes advantage of this and fires another bullet, but it is aimed at the Aging Devil, not Pochita. The Aging Devil dismisses Yoru’s attack, and Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 ends as the devil declares that both she and Pochita need to “grow up.”

