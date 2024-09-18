Chainsaw Man Chapter 178: Yoru To Destroy The Statue Of Liberty; Release Date, Where To Read And More

As War Devil Yoru appears ready to unleash a terrifying power to take down Pochita, fans are now in a state that is torn between curiosity and anxiety as they await the next issue. The anticipation for Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 is palpable, with readers eager to see how this intense confrontation will develop. Will Pochita be able to heal in time? Or will Yoru get the best of him?

Don’t miss the chapter as it hits shelves, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 178, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter as well.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 178: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. For the majority of international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, adjusted to individual regions and time zone.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 178, fans can access Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two platforms offer complimentary access to the initial and most recent three chapters of the series, while the latter requires a subscription for full access to the entire series.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 178

Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 will likely focus on Yoru's attack involving the Statue of Liberty. The specific details of Yoru’s actions are expected to be unveiled, potentially through an exposition from the U.S. government or its version of Public Safety.

It may be revealed that another devil, similarly born from Yoru’s war connection, is imprisoned within the Statue of Liberty. Whether Yoru is summoning this devil to aid her or weaponizing the statue itself remains to be seen, but either way, a major confrontation between Yoru and Pochita seems inevitable in Chainsaw Man Chapter 178.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 177, titled Trigger Finger, begins as Yoru tries to fire another shot at Pochita. Although Pochita manages to block the attack, the force of the recoil sends him crashing into a nearby building.

As she senses Asa behind her, Yoru talks about how the Tank and Gun Devils were created from war and have always been her kin. Asa, still grappling with the morality of their fight, asks if killing Black Chainsaw Man will allow Denji to live a normal life.

Yoru confirms this, stating it is what Fami told them. Asa questions Yoru's willingness to turn her kin into weapons, to which Yoru provocatively asks if children are their parents' property, shocking Asa. Pochita observes from the building's roof, prompting Yoru to question if he remembers the pain and hunger she once inflicted on him.

When he doesn’t respond, she angrily demands a fight, but Pochita flees. Yoru sacrifices 400,000 fingers from National Pistol Association members to attack Pochita once again. Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 ends as Asa is seen mimicking the Statue of Liberty’s pose as it cracks.

