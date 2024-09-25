Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 Delayed As Pochita Eats Aging Devil; Check Out Release Date And More Details Here

With the reveal of the Gun Goddess in the last chapter of Chainsaw Man, War Devil Yoru landed a critical strike against Pochita and gravely wounded the devil. Now, as the Aging Devil steps in to be eaten and let him heal in exchange for the lives of children, the confrontation is reaching its peak.

The next clash is set to be just as lethal as the last, so don’t miss Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 to find out what happens next. Here’s everything you need to know, including the release date, where to read the chapter and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 179: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 is slated for release on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 12 am JST, as confirmed by the official MANGAPlus website. Keep in mind that the exact date and time can vary due to a difference in time zones.

The manga has 18 volumes available in tankōbon format and follows a weekly release schedule. Fans wishing to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 can find it digitally on official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app after the release date.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 179

Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 will likely begin with Pochita’s revival, potentially featuring a moment of introspection where Denji converses with Pochita about his next dream and future goals. This discussion may lead into Pochita's full resurrection as the Hero of Hell.

Once revived, Pochita may begin consuming the Aging Devil, fulfilling the latter’s contract with the Japanese officials. The story may then shift to Public Safety, confirming that Pochita has begun devouring the Aging Devil.

This may be followed by notable consequences like the sudden recovery of elderly individuals on the brink of death. Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 may conclude with attention on Fumiko Mifune and key figures in the Japanese government discussing the matter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 178, titled ‘Gun Goddess,’ begins with the reveal that the Gun Goddess had been hidden within the Statue of Liberty. This being, a skeletal figure with exposed organs and no skin, possessed two muscular arms that merged to form a massive rifle-like appendage.

Yoru commands the Gun Goddess with a simple “bang,” and it fires a colossal shot across the sea, targeting Pochita in Japan. The impact causes widespread devastation. Asa, overwhelmed by the destruction, regains control of her body and questions how she could have forgotten that Yoru is a devil.

Meanwhile, Yoru laughs maniacally at the chaos she has unleashed. Pochita is then shown severely damaged, reduced to a charred torso and head. The Aging Devil appears, pouring its blood into Pochita’s mouth and instructing him to eat him slowly.

He tells him that children will die with every bite, calling the notion of this romantic. Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 ends with the Aging Devil using a mirror to watch children being escorted by the military.

