Chainsaw Man Chapter 183: Flashback To See Aki And Power Return; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The return of Snow Devil has stirred up memories of Aki Hayakawa and Power for Denji in the last chapter of Chainsaw Man, creating a rather nostalgic reunion for fans as well. Many are eager to witness the reunion of the ‘Hayakawa Family,’ even in the form of a flashback.

Don’t miss Chainsaw Man Chapter 183 to see Denji interact with his cherished family members once more. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the last chapter’s events.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 183: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 183 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. For the majority of international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, in their local time zones. However, keep in mind that the exact release time will vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 183 on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two platforms offer complimentary access to the initial and most recent three chapters of the series, while the latter requires a subscription for full access to the entire series.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 183

Chainsaw Man Chapter 183 will likely continue where the last chapter left off, as the flashback of the snowy memory of Aki and Power continues. This recollection will likely provide Denji with a moment of healing as he thinks about his connection with his late friends.

Given Aki and Power’s popularity, this flashback may be explored in depth, allowing Denji a chance to rediscover something essential to his identity and purpose. Chainsaw Man Chapter 183 is expected to close by returning to the Aging Devil’s realm, where Denji may find new emotional clarity.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 182 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 182, titled ‘Cute,’ begins as Yoru breaks away from her kiss with Denji, advising him that crying won’t help them escape. Denji, puzzled and frustrated, questions her motives for the kiss, to which she responds that his tearful face makes him look cute.

Yoru then kisses him again, but Denji resists, expressing irritation that his life feels like a cycle of misery and lust. He explains that he can’t reflect on his mistakes while distracted by his libido, which leaves him feeling helpless.

Yoru tries to encourage him by comparing their pasts, sharing that she too lost family but managed to move on, implying he can as well. Asa retakes control in Chainsaw Man Chapter 182, punching Yoru and revealing her own painful memory of her mother’s death due to her clumsiness.

Denji, moved, asks how she coped, and Asa admits she hasn’t, but recalls that Chainsaw Man gave her hope. Suddenly, Denji coughs up the Snow Devil’s head, enveloping the world in snow, which seems to trigger a flashback of Aki and Power as Chainsaw Man Chapter 182 ends.

