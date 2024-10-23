Chainsaw Man Chapter 182: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Fans saw Asa attempt to navigate the Aging World in the last chapter of Chainsaw Man, though she quickly returned to Denji after finding a person within a tree. She then blamed Denji for their predicament, and Denji, apologetic, suggested he transform into a tree as atonement.

With the unexpected kiss from Yoru that followed, fans can only wonder how their escape plan will turn out. Chainsaw Man Chapter 182 is set to reveal more, so don’t miss it as it releases. Keep reading to find out when it’s out, where to read it, what to expect and a recap of the last chapter’s events.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 182: Release date and where to read

The release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 182 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For fans worldwide, this means gaining access to the chapter on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at approximately 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. However, fans must note that release times may vary depending on individual time zones.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 182, fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Please note that while the first two options provide free access to the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga, a paid subscription is required to access the latter.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 182

Chainsaw Man Chapter 182 is likely to focus on the aftermath of the kiss between Denji and Yoru/Asa. Denji will probably seek answers, unwilling to let Yoru or Asa evade responsibility as they did previously in Chapter 168.

Advertisement

This could lead to an emotionally charged exchange, reflecting their strained mental and emotional states. Chainsaw Man Chapter 182 may also explore the condition of other trapped individuals, who have not yet transformed into trees but have succumbed to madness, as described by the unnamed Devil Hunter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 181 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 181, titled ‘Trees on the Mind,’ sees Asa try to maintain her composure while running through the forest. Realizing the situation resembles her encounter with the Eternity Devil, she considers that she might control this realm if she imagines it belongs to her.

Yoru interrupts, demonstrating their inability to use their powers by pretending to shoot herself and failing to turn twigs into a weapon. Frustrated, Yoru punches a tree and then notices a person embedded within it.

Alarmed, Asa rushes back toward Denji and stumbles over him in Chainsaw Man Chapter 181. The previously deranged victim becomes more coherent, welcoming Asa back but mistaking her for someone else.

Advertisement

He explains that those trapped for 1,000 years transform into trees and eventually decay, leaving the realm. Angered, Asa blames Denji for their predicament, hitting him and demanding he wake up. Apologetic and resigned, Denji offers to turn into a tree as penance, leading Yoru to kiss him.

For more updates from the Chainsaw Man manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.