Chainsaw Man Chapter 184: Denji And Asa To Escape Aging’s World; Release Date, Where To Read, Recap And More

The last chapter of Chainsaw Man primarily centered on Denji having rather brief flashbacks involving Aki, Power, Reze, and Nayuta, all people who he thought of as family that have now left him. As he thought about these memories, Denji underwent a significant personal understanding on his desire to live.

With the boy having also figured out a plan to escape the Aging Devil’s realm, fans can look forward to Chainsaw Man Chapter 184 seeing more of this changed Denji. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases, and keep reading to discover when the chapter is out, where to read it, and more details.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 184: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 184 will be released on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international readers, this translates to a local daytime release on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The exact release times will naturally vary across time zones, so be sure to check with that in mind.

For those who wish to read the chapter as it drops, Chainsaw Man Chapter 184 will be available on platforms such as Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two options provide free access to the most recent three issues, whereas the latter requires a subscription for full access to the entire series.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 184

Chainsaw Man Chapter 184 is expected to provide insight into the Aging Devil’s activities in the real world, potentially revealing the implications of its deal with Public Safety. This should clarify Denji and Asa’s current physical conditions outside the Aging Devil’s realm.

The focus will likely shift back to Denji and Asa, where Denji could explain his newly formed plan. Given his discovery of still being linked to Pochita’s powers, Denji may experiment with throwing up other Devils to find one potent enough to break their entrapment in Chainsaw Man Chapter 184.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 183 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 183 is titled ‘Barf, Head, Perv.’ The chapter begins as Denji is overwhelmed by memories of his trip to Hokkaido with Aki and Power, which leads him to vomit out the Bitterness Devil. Feeling a strong bitter taste, he dives into a nearby lake, trying to cleanse his palette.

As he sinks deeper, he recalls moments spent with Reze at the Crossroads café, thinking about how the people he cared for have constantly vanished from his life. His mind drifts further into a vision of Nayuta, Meowy, and their dogs, reminding him of the connections he still cherishes.

Amidst these thoughts, Pochita appears, and Denji realizes that Pochita consumed and puked up the Devils not to erase his traumas, but to help him remember why he continues living. Asa then pulls him out of the lake in Chainsaw Man Chapter 183, scolding him for his reckless behavior.

Denji acknowledges both Asa’s and Pochita’s encouragement, realizing that despite his despair over losing Nayuta, he still has things to live for, like food and girls. When Asa presses him about their surroundings, Denji notices the enormous head of the Bitterness Devil he had just thrown up.

Concluding that his physical body must still be linked to Pochita’s powers in the real world, he seems to have devised a plan to use this connection. Chainsaw Man Chapter 183 ends as Denji tells Asa that he will find a way to escape the Aging Devil’s realm.

