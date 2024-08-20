Dandadan Anime Announces Release Date; Plot, Schedule, Streaming Details & More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dandadan Anime and Manga

The official website and X (formerly known as Twitter) have confirmed the release dates for Dandadan. The anime series is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu. The series will be available for streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll with Studio Science Saru producing the anime adaptation.

Dandadan will be released on October 3, 2024, at 1:26 am JST (Japanse Standard Time). The anime will premiere on the Super Animesim Turbo programming block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. Netflix will stream the series globally, while Dandadan will also be available in select regions on Crunchyroll.

Dandadan is also set for a theatrical release in September 2024. GKIDS has acquired the theatrical rights for the film, which will be the compilation of the first three episodes. Dandadan will be released on limited screens in Asia on August 31, in Europe on September 7, and in North America on September 15.

The anime series is being directed by Fūga Yamashiro, with scripts written by Hiroshi Seko. Naoyuki Onda is responsible for the character designs while the supernatural entities are drawn by Yoshimichi Kameda. The series opening theme ‘Otonoke’ is performed by Creepy Nuts while the ending theme ‘Taidada’ is performed by Zutomayo.

Before the TV release, the English dub of the anime is set to premiere at Anime NYC on August 24, 2024. Unfortunately, these episodes were leaked a few weeks back along with other anime which was a result of a security breach at Netflix. The leaked episodes were of low quality with timestamps and watermarks on them.

Dandadan follows the lives of Momo Ayasae and Ken Takakura who believe in ghosts and aliens respectively. To prove each other wrong about their beliefs, the duo decide to visit locations that are associated with the phenomenon. Ayasae ends up being abducted by aliens while Takakura’s body is possessed by a spirit.

While trying to fight off these supernatural entities, the duo develops romantic feelings for each other. It will be interesting to see if they can escape the extraterrestrial beings while also exorcising the ghost from Takakura. We will see how it unfolds on October 4, 2024. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Dandadan!

