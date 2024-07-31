Anime Expo 2024: Dandadan Producer Reveals Artistic Demands in Adaptation

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dandadan Manga and Anime

The anime adaptation for Dandadan is all set to release during the Fall 2024 Anime Season. The series which is based on the manga written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, is all set to premiere in October. Studio Science Saru is producing the series. It will be interesting to see how well the studio adapts some of the manga panels.

Speaking to ComicBook at Anime Expo 2024, Producer Kohei Sakita mentioned that the project began under the director’s vision, understanding that it would require a lot of artistic power to recreate the high-resolution panels from the manga. With over 360 million views on the Shōnen Jump+ platform, the anime adaptation is one of the most highly anticipated shows of this year.

Dandadan Anime Adaptaion

The producer also revealed that the Studio had to meet certain criteria for the production. "If we talk about the show from a production standpoint, of course, the director's vision or direction comes first, and then he gives guidance to the character designers and visual artists," said Sakita. "That's what is considered the most important thing, isn't it? First of all, I knew from the beginning that the original manga had very impressive artwork and would require a lot of artistic power."

Sakita also said that he tried to make sure the anime adaptation would be as accurate as possible. "So when I signed on to Dandadan, and when it was made into an animation, the way I would adjust the drawings and the shape of the anime closely followed the original manga. Also, it's not only the drawings to consider, but the colors and the photography – we tried to recreate high-resolution images of each panel as the manga unfolded."

About Dandadan

The series follows the lives of Momo Ayasae and Ken Takakura who believe in ghosts and aliens respectively. The duo decide to visit locations that are associated with this phenomenon to prove each other wrong. However, Ayase ends up getting abducted by aliens, while Takakura is possessed by a spirit who takes over his body.

As the duo tries and fight off these supernatural beings, they develop romantic feelings for each other. Will they be able to break Takakura’s curse and get rid of the extraterrestrial beings? We’ll see how it unfolds. Stay tuned for more details about Dandadan!

