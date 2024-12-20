Demon Lord 2099 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode revealed Hizuki to be the leader of the Reynard family. At Veltol’s request, she guided the group to Korneah, a prominent figure in Akihabara. Korneah, who possesses the crown, revealed the truth about the Regalia and agreed to support Veltol.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 11 is scheduled to air on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official website. However, due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

In Japan, Demon Lord 2099 Episode 11 will be broadcast across several networks, including Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, Gunma TV, AT-X, and Chukyo TV. International audiences in the USA, Africa, Europe, India, Oceania, CIS, and the Middle East can stream it on Crunchyroll, while viewers in South Korea can watch it on Aniplus TV.

Expected plot in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 11

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 11 will be titled ‘The Goddess Reincarnated,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will likely follow Veltol and his companions as they continue their search for the missing orb.

Explosions in Electric Town hint at new adversaries ahead, while the Reynard estate may provide vital clues about the orb’s location. As the title suggests, a major revelation about the orb’s connection to Meldia may occur in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 11, potentially advancing the group’s efforts to unlock the Regalia’s full power.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 10 recap

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 10, titled ‘Akihabara’s Three Great Houses,’ sees Veltol and his group visit Hizuki at her maid café. After her shift, Hizuki reveals she is the head of the Reynard family and discusses the history of the Regalia, explaining its connection to Meldia, Hero Gram, and Akihabara’s founding.

Later, they meet Korneah Seburd, a goblin who seeks to overthrow the current order. He explains that gathering the Regalia is key to unlocking Meldia’s treasury. Demon Lord 2099 Episode 10 concludes with Veltol and Hizuki sharing an awkward moment in a bathtub.

