Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

The last episode of Demon Lord 2099 saw Takahashi instruct Veltol on the fundamentals of streaming, following which the Demon Lord embarked on his new career and quickly found success. Fans also saw the return of the hero, Gram, who struggled with his identity in the transformed world.

Don’t miss Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4 to find out more about Veltol’s new venture as Takahashi’s bodyguard, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, what to expect and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

According to the anime's official website, Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4 is scheduled to air on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 11 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

In Japan, the episode will air on multiple networks, including Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, Gunma TV, AT-X, and Chukyo TV. For international audiences in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, India, and the Middle East, Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, with Aniplus TV also providing access in South Korea.

What to expect in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4?

As per the anime’s official website, Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4 will be titled ‘The Shadows of Shinjuku.’ The episode is likely to follow Veltol as Takahashi’s bodyguard. As they explore Shinjuku’s criminal underworld, Veltol’s restored powers will be tested in a confrontation with the yakuza.

What begins as a seemingly straightforward job in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4 will soon lead them to some rather unexpected and sinister revelations about Shinjuku’s darker elements, pushing them into an increasingly perilous situation.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 3 recap

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 3, titled ‘[Debut Stream] The Demon Lord Veltol Has Arisen!,’ opens with Takahashi explaining the benefits of streaming to Veltol, suggesting that it could significantly expand his influence. Although Machina finds the idea unbefitting of a Demon Lord, Veltol agrees.

Takahashi guides him on streaming basics, proposing he play challenging games to attract viewers; however, Veltol’s limited gaming skills quickly become apparent. Takahashi cleverly markets his charm and unskilled gameplay, leading to a surge in popularity and one million followers within days.

One evening, while strolling, Veltol encounters Gram, the former hero, who shares past sorrows in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 3, including the loss of his family due to Veltol’s allies. In the present, they exchange thoughts on their changing world.

Veltol later intervenes in a confrontation involving Takahashi, using his newly regained power to send her assailant flying. He later discovers this person was her former bodyguard. Takahashi then enlists Veltol as her new bodyguard, and they infiltrate a guarded storehouse, where Veltol overpowers several guards.

For more updates from the Demon Lord 2099 anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.