Demon Lord 2099 Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Machina accompanied the Demon Lord on a shopping trip in the last episode of Demon Lord 2099, helping him acquire new clothing and learn about the customs of the modern world. Veltol came to the realization that his previous power had diminished over time.

With no authority to rely on, he decided to begin anew, eventually looking for a job. However, as that seems pointless, the Demon Lord turned toward becoming a streamer in order to regain his influence.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

As per the anime’s official website, Demon Lord 2099 Episode 3 is set to premiere on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 11 pm JST. However, due to time zone differences, viewers outside Japan can catch it a day earlier, on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on various networks, including Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, Gunma TV, AT-X, and Chukyo TV. For international audiences in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, India, and the Middle East, Demon Lord 2099 Episode 3 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, with Aniplus TV also offering access in South Korea.

Expected plot in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 3

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 3 will be titled ‘[Debut Stream] The Demon Lord Veltol Has Arisen!’ The episode is expected to follow Veltol as he navigates the challenges of being a streamer.

Through this new endeavor, he may attract new followers, which could gradually restore his lost influence. Additionally, Veltol’s online presence could potentially draw out other Immortals who have been hiding from the Immortal Hunters, creating new alliances or confrontations.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 3 is likely to focus on Veltol’s adaptation to the modern methods of gaining recognition as a streamer, as well as the initial reactions to his online presence.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 2 recap

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 2, titled ‘The Demon Lord and His Vassals,’ begins with a flashback, revealing how Veltol saved Machina from the Immortal Hunters. In the present, Machina prepares an elaborate meal, which Veltol enjoys, brightening her mood.

During their discussion, Veltol asks about other Immortals, and Machina reveals that some managed to escape the Immortal Hunts, but their locations remain unknown. Veltol realizes his powers have diminished, a consequence of the people’s loss of faith, which once fueled his strength.

Determined to rebuild his influence, Veltol joins Machina on a shopping trip, where he purchases a tracksuit, considering it ideal for his new life in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 2. Back home, Veltol decides to find a job, but his unconventional resume and lack of a Familia hinder his chances at the Commercial Guild.

Machina consoles him, suggesting he seek advice from her friend Takahashi. At a café, they witness a streamer on TV, sparking an idea. Demon Lord 2099 Episode 2 concludes with Veltol preparing to debut as a streamer.

