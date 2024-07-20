Demon Slayer Manga Ending Explained: Is Reincarnation Canon?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Like many shonen anime series, Demon Slayer borrows themes from existing philosophical and religious schools, notably Buddhism. The concept of reincarnation, frequently explored in anime and manga, is central to Buddhism and found in numerous religious texts. As one of Japan's most commonly practiced religions, Buddhism influences many aspects of its culture, including its media. Many fans have wondered if reincarnation is canon in Demon Slayer. There is certainly evidence in the manga that supports the existence of reincarnation.

In Demon Slayer, is reincarnation there as a concept?

Readers can gain a better understanding of reincarnation in Demon Slayer by analyzing two crucial topics: the meaning of reincarnation and the very last chapter of the manga series. The final chapter sparked a series of discussions about reincarnation after showcasing the descendants' lives.

Reincarnation is a concept prevalent in many religions and philosophies. It involves the soul leaving a body and taking on a new shape and form at a later point in time. In simplest terms, it can be described as the transmigration of souls, where the core element of a being is transferred to another body at a different time.

What are the odds of any possible reincarnation?

Toward the end of the Demon Slayer manga series, readers are introduced to the descendants of the main characters, alongside individuals who bear a striking resemblance to Gyomei Himejima, Mitsuri Kanroji, Obanai Iguro, Shinobu Kocho, Kanao Kocho, and Muichiro Tokito.

All these characters died fighting Muzan and his Upper Moon demons, meaning they couldn't have had descendants. None of the demon-fighting characters had spouses or children at the time of their deaths, so expecting direct descendants is illogical.

The author's attempt to use the reincarnation concept is the only logical explanation for the identical physical appearance. It is further strengthened by the testimony of Touko Agatsuma, a Nezuko descendant. According to her, those who fought valiantly against the demons reincarnated and found happiness.

This confirms that reincarnation exists within the series. The presence of characters resembling deceased demon hunters and the explicit mention of reincarnation by a character indicate that the Demon Slayer series accepts reincarnation as canon.

