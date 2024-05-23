Demon Slayer: Where To All Hashira End Up? Fate of All Heroes Explained

This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga and anime

The Hashira in the Demon Slayer saga are the highest-ranked warriors in the Demon Slayer Corps. There are total of nine Hashira and the fans love all of their unique personalities, quirks, and powers. However, not all of them have a happy ending.

Demon Slayer, by its nature, is a very violent story filled with innumerable deaths that start from the very first episodes. Despite being extremely powerful fighters, the Hashira are not exempt from this rule as we saw the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku sacrifice his life in his fight against the Upper Moon Three Akaza. Unfortunately, most other Hashira will also meet the same fate in their fight against Muzan and his most powerful allies in the upcoming final battle. Here is a list of all the Hashira that die (and the ones that survive) in Demon Slayer.

Kyojuro Rengoku

The Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku is the only Hashira whose death has already been shown in the anime. He was the main focus of the Mugen Train Arc of the anime and fought valiantly against the Upper Moon Three demon Akaza until his last breath. Fans remember him for his amicable personality and his ability to smile in the face of death. After his death, his sword hilt was given to Tanjiro by his little brother Senjuro Rengoku. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Happy Birthday to the Legend Kyojuro Rengoku 🧡🔥 pic.twitter.com/EtSTLxqsTs — Nagoritxu99⛓️ (@NagoreFuente) May 10, 2024

Shinobu Kocho

The next Hashira to die after Rengoku is the Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho. Due to her small stature, Shinobu is not able to fight physically as well as the rest of the Hashira, however, her knowledge of poisons that she uses in battles against demons more than makes up for it. Her sister, the former Flower Hashira Kanae Kocho was killed by the Upper Moon Two Doma, who unfortunately also kills Shinobu during the final battle. However, thanks to the lethal poison she put into him, Shinobu’s adoptive sister Kanao Tsuyuri was able to behead and kill off the demon.

daily tweet to appreciate the best female shounen character: Shinobu Kocho pic.twitter.com/GK8IDAPAzz — Shinobu Sanctuary (@ShinobuLoverESP) May 5, 2024

Muichiro Tokito

The Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito is the youngest of all the Hashira and was able to get the title at only 12 years of age because of his incredible talent. Unfortunately, the young Hashira will die in his battle against the Upper Moon One demon Kokushibo aka Michikatsu Tsugikuni early on in the Infinity Castle Arc. Thankfully, he is also able to Kokushibo, which is kind of poetic as Muichiro is the last living relative of Tsugikuni.

Mitsuri Kanroji

The Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, who showed off her extreme physical strength in the Swordsmith Village Arc was the first Hashira to die in the battle against Muzan Kibutsuji. Before dying, she is able to rip off one of the demon’s arms, but ends up losing both of hers. However, as she dies, she gets to see Muzan being overtaken by sunlight and Obanai is there beside her in her final moments.

Obanai Iguro

The Serpent Hashira Iguro Obanai is another beloved character who loses his life in the battle against Muzan. He fights until the very last breath and suffers from lethal injuries. However, before taking his last breath, he goes over to Mitsuri, whom he had loved for a long time, and promises her that if they ever meet in another life, they will get married. Their death is one of the saddest yet most beautiful moments in the Demon Slayer manga.

Advertisement

Gyomei Himejima

The Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima also dies from the injuries he suffers from Muzan even though he survives the fight. As he succumbs to his wounds, we get to see his backstory which is extremely heartbreaking yet healing

GYOMEI HIMEJIMA THE MAN THAT YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/t1k8e4b4Jk — daily gyomei (@GYOMEIIDAILY) May 12, 2024

Giyuu Tomioka

The first of two Hashira that survived the final battle against Muzan is the Water Hashira Giyuu Tomioka. He fought with his comrades valiantly throughout the whole battle and was alive to celebrate the victory. Unfortunately, as a bearer of the Demon Slayer mark who are all cursed to die before the age of 25, there is a chance that Giyuu will die within just a few years of their battle against Muzan, although this fact is not confirmed.

prettiest hashira tomioka giyuu pic.twitter.com/HokT8gtQUg — solar ☽ (fic comms open!) (@tomiawka) May 19, 2024

Sanemi Shinazugawa

The Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa is the second Hashira who survived the battle against Muzan alongside Giyuu. His story is a bit more tragic than Giyuu as he had to lose his little brother and only living family Genya Shinazugawa in the fight against the demons. However, much like Giyuu, there is a big chance that Sanemi will also die before seeing his 25th birthday due to his awakening of the Demon Slayer Mark.

Tengen Uzui

The only Hashira whom we know survived everything and will probably live a long and happy life with his three wives is Tengen Uzui. The Sound Hashira lost one arm and one eye during his fight against the Upper Moon Six Gyutaro in the Entertainment District Arc. Due to this, he retired from active duty but still trained the young demon slayers in the Hashira Training Arc. Since he never awakened his Demon Slayer Mark, Tengen is most likely to live a long life.

TENGEN UZUI IS BACK 🤭🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/Jj233Myo8q Advertisement May 12, 2024

ALSO READ: What Is The Curse Of The Demon Slayer Mark? Phenomenon From The Saga Explained