Demon Slayer: Where Is Muzan Kibutsuji's Family? Here Is What He Did To Them

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer anime & manga.

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse and suicide.

Muzan Kibutsuji is the main antagonist of the Demon Slayer series. Muzan Kibutsuji is not just a Demon, he is the First Demon, making him the Demon King. For 1000 years, he has roamed the lands and killed 1000s of human beings.

The duo came face to face during the Asakusa Arc, where Tanjiro managed to locate Muzan by tracking down his scent. However, he was shocked to see that Muzan had a human wife and child. Fans were left wondering what exactly had happened to the family since the last we saw was Muzan sending them home in a carriage.

Did Muzan kill his wife and child?

Muzan Kibutsuji kept a wife and child purely so that he could fit better into human society without raising any concerns. The series does not emphasize what happened to them as they only made an appearance for a few moments.

Considering what Muzan Kibutsuji has previously done to his other families, the chances of the lady and child being alive, are slim to none. During the Hein era when Muzan was born, he was turned into a demon from an experimental treatment for his terminal illness.

Advertisement

His main aim is eternity and for that, he either needs the Blue Spider Lilly or creates enough demons, in the hope that one of them can withstand sunlight.

Unfortunately for Tanjiro, his sister Nezuko is that one anomaly. However, it took Muzan over 1000 years before finding a solution. During this time, he searched endlessly for the flower, made thousands of demons, and even had multiple families.

History of Muzan Kibutsuji

As per the manga, Muzan was born during Japan’s Hein era. Throughout his young life, he struggled with illness. The doctor treating Muzan diagnosed him with a disease, saying that he would not live to be 20.

After seeing his condition worsening and the medicines having no effect, Muzan kills the doctor. It is only after the doctor’s death that Muzan realizes that the medicine has been working for him. He realizes he needs to consume more human flesh to become stronger, and thus becomes the very first demon.

Advertisement

The only drawback to this was that Muzan was vulnerable to sunlight. As he continued to research for a cure, he would change form and live among the humans to better settle in. During his early years as a demon, Muzan settled down with 5 different women.

However, Muzan had barely any sort of emotion towards them. He hated human beings and abused all five of his wives to the point it drove them all to commit suicide.

Considering Muzan Kibutsuji’s nature, it is safe to say that the lady and child may have met a similar end. The Demon Slayer series is headed towards its finale, with the final arc of the manga being made into a three-part movie series.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts, domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Announces Film Trilogy For 'Infinity Castle' Arc Following Hashira Training Finale