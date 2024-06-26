Demon Slayer: Nezuko's Awakened Form Explained

This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is undoubtedly one of the best Shonen anime of our time. Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s bestselling manga of the same name, the anime tells the story of sibling duo Tanjiro and Nezuko who go on a journey to get the latter back to human after she is turned into a demon. This is why, some of the Hashira also do not trust Tanjiro and Nezuko as he refuses to kill her.

However, as a demon, Nezuko is quite different than the rest of the demons that appear in the anime. Not only does she have incredible control over her bloodlust, but she also became the first-ever demon to be immune to sunlight, something that kills demons almost immediately. Her demon powers, also known as Blood Demon Art, are also extremely effective and powerful and her fully awakened form is equally dangerous and fierce.

What is Nezuko’s awakened form?

As we have seen throughout the series, Nezuko is quite different from other demons. She has never drunk human blood, and even Sanemi’s intoxicant blood was also ineffective on her and she was able to resist it. Due to this, she never fully lost her humanity like other demons and most of the time, lives quite peacefully with her older brother Tanjiro and his other Demon Slayer friends. Although she cannot talk properly like the twelve Kizuki. But she has always had incredible physical strength and helped her brother in battle.

As a demon that was awakened through the first progenitor Muzan’s blood, Nezuko has an incredible Blood Demon Art that she first awakened during the Mugen Train Arc of the Demon Slayer anime. Later in the Entertainment District Arc, she awakened her true demonic form, also called her Berserk form, which is when she leaves most of her humanity behind during battle and has more demonic physical and mental attributes. She also usually has to be calmed down by her brother after these battles to come back to her original form.

Nezuko’s awakened form physical attributes and powers

As we saw first during her fight against the demon Daki in the Entertainment District Arc, Nezuko’s awakened form changes her body drastically. She grows in size, assuming the body of a curvy, young adult woman instead of a teenager. She also gets vine-like tattoos throughout her skin and veins pop out on her body as well. Lastly, she gets a singular demon-like horn on one side of her head as her hair becomes longer and fuller.

Physical appearance aside, the awakened form also drastically changes Nezuko’s abilities. She becomes stronger and more agile during battles. She can also perform her Blood Demon Art which is very unique to her. Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art allows her to control the blood outside of her body and burn them into powerful pink and crimson flames. These flames are extremely harmful to demons and objects related to them but do not cause any harm to humans. These flames can slow down the regenerative abilities of other demons, forcing them to take damage from attacks. Nezuko can also supercharge a Nichirin Blade with these flames to make it burn pink and crimson, like she did with Tanjiro’s sword recently in his fight against Hatengu. We have also seen that she can heal injuries with her blood manipulation technique as she did with Tengen.

Nezuko also has incredible regenerative and blood manipulation abilities while in her true demon form. During her battle with the Upper Moon Six Daki, Nezuko controlled her severed limbs and head. Fans think that Nezuko’s amazing control over her blood’s viscosity allows her to control her body parts so well. Her regenerative capabilities are also on par with the Twelve Kizuki, although she is a newly awakened demon.

Nezuko’s return to her normal form

Although granting her great powers, Nezuko’s awakened form also takes her away from her humanity a lot. Most of the time, it’s Tanjiro who is able to calm her down and bring her back to normal. After coming back from this state, Nezuko usually turns into a small child to preserve her energy. As she does not drink blood, Nezuko gets her strength from sleeping and resting most of the time, which means we do not get to see her in action as much as some other characters.

However, at the end of the Swordsmith Village Arc, we see Nezuko is actually immune to sunlight, which no demon has ever been able to do before. Now that Muzan knows about this, he is getting ready to attack the Demon Slayer Corps so that he can defeat and kill them to take Nezuko and consume her to get her sun-resistance ability. Now that we are getting ready for the final big fight against Muzan, it will be interesting to see what role Nezuko plays in it.

