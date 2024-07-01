Demon Slayer Announces Film Trilogy For 'Infinity Castle' Arc Following Hashira Training Finale

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer anime/manga.

With the final episode from the Hashira Training Arc released, Ufotable has finally revealed more details on the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc.

Following the finale of the Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc, the official accounts have revealed that the final arc of the manga will be made into a three-part movie series. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have acquired the rights to the trilogy for a global release, which will exclude select Asian countries.

A release date has yet to be confirmed, but based on the previous release schedule for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, we do not expect the 3 movies sometime soon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is based on the popular manga series written by Kyoharu Gotouge. The series follows the life of Tanjiro Kamado and his quest to find a cure for his demon sister Nezuko.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc

The official accounts for Ufotable have released trailers and posters for what will be the final season of the anime. The three-part movie series is based on the Final Battle Arc, which is divided into 2 sub arcs, the Infinity Caste Arc and Sunrise Countdown Arc.

In the hour-long finale of the show, Kagaya Ubuyashiki manages to trap Muzan Kibutsuji in the mansion. The demon slayers use this opportunity to launch their attack on the Demon King. Finding himself surrendered, Muzan opens the Infinity Castle and teleports all the Demon Slayers, including Hashiras and Kasugai crows inside. But they are surrounded by an equal number of Muzan's demons, if not even more.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba So Far

In the Hashira Training Arc, Tanjiro and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps underwent some rigorous training from the Hashiras. Thanks to the lower number of Demon Attacks, Ubuyashiki decided to use this time to strengthen the corps, as he knew that Muzan was planning something sinister.

There is only one thing that Muzan wants, Nezuko, as she is the only demon that’s immune to sunlight. Towards the end of the season, he decides to make his much-awaited grand entry but somehow plays into the hands of the corps.

What happens in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc?

Without spoiling the final arc too much, we expect to see battles between Upper Moon Rank 2 Demon Doma and Upper Moon Rank 3 Demon, Akaza as the most important events in the supposed first film.

Manga readers will remember that Shinobu, the Insect Hashira, lost her elder sister to Doma and Tanjiro who saw Rengoku Sama die at the hands of Akaza. It will be an intense battle for sure, but will they be able to survive in the castle?

Thankfully, Tanjiro has the entire Demon Slayer Corps with him, but the ball is in Muzan Kibutsuji's court as they have the ‘home’ advantage. We are definitely excited and can’t wait for the movies to release.

