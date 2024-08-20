Does Zenitsu Ever Get Over His Fear Of Demons? Zenitsu's Awakening, Explained

Zenitsu from Demon Slayer often appears as the series' most cowardly character, but his true potential is revealed when he passes out from fear, allowing him to tap into his full power. His transformation from a whiny, jumpy character to one with incredible speed and strength is striking and surprising.

When Zenitsu is asleep, he becomes as serious and strong-willed as he is timid and anxious when awake. Fans have long wondered if he will ever fully awaken his potential. The last scene of the Hashira training arc may provide some clues.

In this scene, as all the soldiers of the Demon Slayer Corps are transported to Kibutsuji Muzan's Infinity Castle, Zenitsu appears with his sword, serious and ready for battle, with his eyes closed. He then opens his eyes, still serious, leaving fans questioning whether he is truly awake and what might have prompted this change in his demeanor.

It’s worth noting that this shift may not have been sudden. Zenitsu’s tantrums about missions, whether alone or with friends, have lessened over time. His first display of seriousness was during the Hashira training arc. When he was undergoing training with Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima, he exhibited a serious side just before Tanjiro left the camp after completing his training.

Advertisement

Zenitsu was expected to display his usual demeanor by both Tanjiro and fans. However, when Tanjiro found him sitting on a boulder, bleeding from his head and clutching a letter, the change in Zenitsu was evident. He mentioned needing to do something alone, and despite Tanjiro's concerns, he left Zenitsu to train in solitude. Fans have since wondered what prompted this change and whether it was related to the letter he held.

The letter did indeed hold significant meaning. It was connected to Zenitsu’s master, Jigoro Kuwajima, the former Thunder Hashira. The letter revealed a tragic story about Zenitsu’s beloved Gramps, who had to end his life in a prolonged and painful manner because one of his students, Kaigaku, had defected to Muzan's army.

Kaigaku, now the new Upper Moon Six, had traded his humanity for the power of one of the Twelve Kizuki. This betrayal and the resulting tarnishing of his teacher’s name became Zenitsu's ultimate goal to avenge. It pushed Zenitsu to overcome his fears and led to a profound change in his personality and outlook on life.

Advertisement

Zenitsu Agatsuma, despite his apparent cowardice, is relatable with his simple desires for a peaceful life and his panic at encountering terrifying demons. Nevertheless, he ultimately overcomes these fears while retaining his endearing nature.

Catch Zenitsu's ultimate battle of vengeance in the Infinity Castle arc, premiering next year. Until then, stay updated with all things Demon Slayer as we bring you the latest facts and scoops regularly.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Who Is Koyuki? Character Explored