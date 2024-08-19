Demon Slayer: Who Is Koyuki? Character Explored

Demon Slayer weaves its plot through multiple enigmatic characters, and their tragic backstories. This is true for Demon Slayer Corps members, as well as demons. Although not every member of Kibutsuji Muzan’s army adheres to that, it is true for demons like Gyutaro and Daki, as well as Akaza. The Upper Moon Three demon with one of the saddest backstories, once was a man betrothed to a girl named Koyuki. This betrothal, in fact, was what changed everything for him.

Finding love in despair

Growing up in a rough area, Akaza , who was named Hakuji as a human, became prone to petty crimes to be able to afford medicines for his sick father. However once he is exiled from Edo, Koyuki’s father, Keizo, who was the owner of a dojo, finds him and through defeating him in a battle appoints him as Koyuki's caretaker.

As the latter has always been somewhat sickly, she needed constant care, which her father could not provide due to taking on odd jobs to afford medicines for her. Something Hakuji could relate to and became dedicated to looking after her and attending to all her needs. Her mother had taken her life not being able to see her child suffer like that years ago.

Although Koyuki had always been a gentle and kind girl even through the despair of her illness, with Hakuji’s watchful caretaking she began gradually hoping for better days. With his assurances that they would one day watch fireworks together, their bond seemed to keep solidifying into something beautiful.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 7 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

ALSO READ: Shoshimin Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Things unfortunately took a turn when a neighboring dojo’s heir began showing interest in her. However, the uncouth and volatile heir lacked any understanding of her health issues, and once forced her to go outside with him which triggered a terrible asthma attack. When her condition worsened he fled the scene abandoning her to endure it alone. Thankfully she was found by Hakuji, who escorted her inside and nursed her back to health.

Surprisingly, after this incident, Koyuki's health issues gradually became better till she could wander around and finally enjoy her life. Coincidentally, they did end up going to a local fireworks show where Koyuki reminded Hakuji of the promise he had made years ago of them experiencing exactly this one day. Although he had forgotten about it, she kept this memory as a souvenir of their bond and hope of a better future. During the show, Koyuki proposed to him, which he accepted with a full heart.

Advertisement

However, their joy was not to last, as the jealous heir of the neighboring dojo poisoned the well in Keizo’s property. In an unfortunate turn of events both Koyuki and Keizo died on the same day by consuming that water. Unable to bear the injustice towards his beloved who had just started to live her life fully, and her father, Hakuji in a fit of rage ended up slaughtering everybody in the neighboring dojo, including the murderous heir. A massacre of that scale obviously gained Muzan's attention, and the rest is history.

Koyuki’s impact in Akaza's end

What is noteworthy is even after turning into a demon, Akaza lived by a strong sense of code where he refused to kill and consume any women even after knowing that somehow consuming women grant demons more power. Although after losing his memories over the years to get away from the pain, he subconsciously maintained great disgust for that. Going so far to explicitly make it known for even the Upper Moon 1, and especially 2, Douma.

Advertisement

During the battle between Akaza and Giyuu and Tanjiro , after being beheaded by them, he kept himself from disintegrating through his sheer power of will as his underlying desire to keep becoming stronger overrode everything else. Miraculously, Koyuki appeared and pleaded with him until he regained his memories to stop fighting his death. This is when Akaza remembered what he actually wanted was to reunite with his family and beloved after death.

ALSO READ: Kengan Omega Chapter 274: Rolon Donaire’s True Identity To Be Revealed; Release Date, Where To Read And More

ALSO READ: The Irregular At Magic High School: Shizoku Kaigi-hen Manga Adaptation To End In September? REPORT

However, even when he tried to actually destroy himself, Muzan's control over him stopped his efforts until Koyuki once again came through as great help. Her words of reassurance that she had long forgiven him for not being able to shield her from harm, and that he is free from misery is what made him finally let go. In the end, Akaza turned back to Hakuji and their souls left the world together to finally be with each other, after death.

As a result, it could be said that Koyuki even with her minimal appearance, mostly through flashbacks, had one of the most impactful roles in not only Akaza’s life, but in the ultimate fight against Muzan. The Infinity Castle arc is all set to premiere next year as a movie trilogy in theaters worldwide. Make sure to not miss its release, and stay updated on our website for all things Demon Slayer as the release date nears.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Announces Film Trilogy For 'Infinity Castle' Arc Following Hashira Training Finale