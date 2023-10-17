Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 13: Preview images, release date, where to watch, and more

The latest episode of Dr. Stone brought in some heated questions for the fans. The biggest reveal of the episode was the fact that it was Ibara who had been throwing the people from the Kingdom of Science into the ocean. As soon as the word was out, it was time to act upon this. With this, Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 13 is in line with a release date for the week. The preview images of the episode are also out. Here is everything to know about the outing!

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 13: Preview images and what to expect next

Six of the preview images from the episode have come out and it shows that the team is all set to make a move. The images depict the faces of Kohaku, Taiju Ooki, and Ibara can be seen in the outing. And after finding out that Ibara was the one who had been throwing their team members into the ocean in the last episode.

We then also see that Kohaku hides her and Ginro's identities by breaking Ryusui's statue and sending pieces back to Senku for revival. Ryusui and Soyuz dive to find Kaseki for a drone, using makeshift oxygen tanks. They locate Kaseki but can't lift his statue alone. Ryusui signals for revival fluid and revives Taiju, creating an air pocket underwater. They rescue Kaseki and return to the surface.

In the next episode, we expect Kaseki's revival, starting the drone project and gathering materials. Kohaku and Ginro's mission may progress, and Ibara might suspect traitors, possibly taking action against them. You can check out the preview images on the official website right here:

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 13: Release date and where to read?

As of now, no particular delay or break has been announced for the new episode. The final release date of the next episode, as per the schedule on Crunchyroll is October 19, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the updates from the world of anime and manga.

ALSO READ: 6 Best Manga for beginners ranked: Death Note, Demon Slayer and Spy X Family are must-reads