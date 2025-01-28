Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Dr. Stone Season 4, ‘Light Trap in the Darkness,’ saw the science crew reach America and discover petrified statues in the bay. Ryusui divided the group into a resource team on the ship and a scout team to locate corn along the Sacramento River.

Tsukasa led the battle team, defeating crocodiles encountered en route. Corn pieces found in a crocodile’s stomach suggested proximity to a cornfield. Senku found moths and bugs near a light trap, suspecting a settlement nearby. The team was then ambushed by an assailant with a machine gun, prompting Ukyo to conclude another revived scientist opposed them.

After surviving the machine gun ambush, Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 4 will see the crew learn of a revived individual in America possessing advanced scientific knowledge. Tsukasa’s reflexes and Ryusui’s quick thinking will ensure the team escapes unharmed.

The following morning, this mysterious individual reappears with an even more advanced scientific weapon, further challenging Senku and his team. Given the title of the episode, this is a man named ‘Xeno Houston Wingfield,’ who will become a recurring character within the series.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 4, titled ‘Dr. X’ will be released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 10 pm JST. International viewers can watch it on the same day, though there may be some delays based on time zone differences.

Crunchyroll will stream the episode globally as part of its Winter 2025 lineup. Additionally, Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 4 will be available with dubbed versions in several languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Arabic. Netflix will also be streaming the series.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.