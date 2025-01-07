Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 1: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
The Truth of the Petrification Saga is about to begin with Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 1, so don’t miss it as it comes out! Get the release date, expected plot, and more details here.
Dr. Stone is returning this Winter 2025 with its fourth and final season, standing out as one of the highly anticipated titles this year. After the previous season saw Senku Ishigami and his allies construct a ship to cross the ocean, fans saw the Kingdom of Science finally reach Treasure Island.
There, they faced Ibara, the leader of the Petrification Kingdom and wielder of a Medusa Device, one of the sources of the Petrification Beam. After defeating him, they secured platinum and the Medusa, revived Tsukasa, and began planning their next voyage.
The upcoming season will see Senku and the Science Kingdom prepare for the next phase: reaching the moon to confront Why-Man. With Tsukasa revived, the team initiates a moon landing project in Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 1 and sets out to gather materials globally.
Aboard the Perseus, their journey to America sparks tension as Senku and Ryusui clash over navigation strategies. To resolve their disagreement, they engage in a high-stakes poker match, introducing unexpected dynamics to the expedition while maintaining focus on advancing their lunar mission.
Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 1, titled ‘Ryusei Vs. Senku’ is set to air on Japanese TV at 12:00 am JST on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Most international viewers will see the episode on January 9 as well, though some regions may experience it on the following day.
The Winter 2025 anime will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, offering multiple language dubs, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Arabic. Fans can also catch Season 4 on Netflix and Hulu in select regions.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.