Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Dr. Stone Season 4, 'Science Journey,' saw François craft non-alcoholic cocktails for Suika, Tsukasa, Gen, Kohaku, and Senku, delighting the group. Matsukaze also recounted his late master's story to Ginro. Tsukasa then requested Senku revive Hyoga, who agreed to train Matsukaze in modern combat in exchange for reviving Moz and Homura.

Despite initial reluctance, they joined the crew as well. Inspired by Viking voyages, Chrome created a sunstone with calcite to locate the sun in any weather. After a challenging journey across the Pacific, the Perseus has finally reached America.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 3 will begin right after the 40-day voyage to America. Senku and his team will make their way toward the Sacramento River, searching for corn to produce revival fluid. As night falls, they will use moth lights to continue their exploration.

However, the team will face a sudden threat when Tsukasa senses an ‘ominous presence’ nearby. This will be where the Kingdom of Science finally comes face-to-face with the season’s first antagonistic force.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 3, titled ‘Light Trap in the Darkness,’ is slated for release on Wednesday, January 23, 2025, at 10 pm JST. International viewers can watch the episode on the same day, though it may be delayed in some regions due to time zone differences.

Advertisement

Crunchyroll will stream Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 3 worldwide as part of its Winter 2025 lineup. The series will also offer dubbed versions in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Arabic.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime and more from the animeverse.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.