Dr. Stone Season 4 Spoilers From the Manga: What to Expect?

In the most recent visual for Dr. Stone Season 4, we see that Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE will premiere in 2025 and be split into three cours. In the teaser visual, we Senku, with a younger version of himself staring at the moon. The visual has a catchphrase in Japanese, when translated into English reads ‘Go to the Moon, Go Right Away’.

Dr. Stone Season 4 is likely to adapt from several arcs from the manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by South Korean artist Boichi. The series began serialization in Shueisha’s shōnen manga magazine in March 2017. The latest season of the anime series was confirmed after the end of the third season.

Following the events of the previous season, Dr. Stone Season 4 is likely to adapt from the New America City Arc (Chapters 139-169). In this arc, Senku and his team will travel to America where they will be introduced to Dr. Xeno, a new antagonist. The first cour will also adapt the South America Arc (Chapters 170-193), where Deku and his allies will explore the Amazon rainforest and uncover new secrets.

The second cour of Dr. Stone Season 4 will adapt the New Stone World Arc (Chapters 194-200) and Globetrotting Arc (Chapters 201-212). These arcs will cover chapters leading to the final arc of the manga series. The New Stone World Arc focuses on Senku’s efforts to rebuild the world, while the Globetrotting Arc focuses on Senku and his allies traveling around the world to gather resources for building a spaceship.

The third cour will be based on the Moon Mission Arc (Chapters 213-232), the grand finale of Dr. Stone Season 4. In this arc, we will finally see Senku and his allies confront Why-man, the mysterious entity responsible for the petrification event. While the journey to the moon will be challenging, it will also highlight how far the genius of Senku has led them.

In Dr. Stone Season 4, answers to some of the series’ biggest questions will finally be answered. The only concern remains whether the anime will be able to adapt all the chapters from the manga. Regardless, we expect a fantastic ending to the finale. Stay tuned for more updates on Dr. Stone Season 4!

