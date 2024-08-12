Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 7: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

After having shared an indirect kiss with Masachika, Alya has now found herself meeting with Ayano Kimishima, Yuki's election partner. Fans are now looking forward to the release of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 7, especially since there is clearly a connection between Masachika and Kimishima.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 7: Release date and streaming details

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 7 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by individual location and time zone.

Viewers outside Japan, including those in India, the USA, the Middle East, Oceania, Europe, and Africa, can catch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 7 on Crunchyroll. Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel also offers viewing options for fans in Southeast Asian countries like Myanmar, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Brunei, Singapore, and more.

Expected plot in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 7

As per the anime’s official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 7 will be titled The Storm Approaches. The episode will reveal more about the relationship between Masachika and Ayano Kimishima, Yuki’s newly revealed running partner in the student council election.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 7 will also introduce Masachika’s parents, who are dissatisfied with his decision to support Alya over Yuki. Despite their disapproval, Masachika remains resolute in backing Alya. The episode will feature a welcome party for Ayano in the student council as well, during which new challenges arise.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 6 recap

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 6 is titled A Kiss of the Indirect Variety. The episode begins with Masachika Kuze introducing himself to the other student council members. Kenzaki assigns Masachika to assist Masha later in the day.

Meanwhile, Yuki Suou heads to the art club to discuss their upcoming exhibit and invites Alya, the student council treasurer, to accompany her. Alya seizes the moment to discuss Masachika's decision to support her in the presidential election, which surprises Yuki.

Though Yuki expresses a slight disappointment that Masachika didn’t choose her, she cleverly uses Alya’s ignorance of her relationship with Masachika to tease her. This prompts Alya to express her determination not to let Yuki win in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 6.

In the student council room, Masachika notices Masha’s diligent work while Chisaki displays her clumsiness. During a tea break, Masha discusses Russian culture with Masachika, who conceals his past efforts to learn Russian. Later, Alya and Yuki return, with Alya sitting unusually close to Masachika, which amuses Yuki.

Masha’s comments about marriage further embarrasses Alya in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 6. After their work, Masachika invites Alya to a café to discuss election strategies. Alya playfully calls it a date in Russian, and at the café, Masachika warns her of their slim chances against Yuki.

Alya teasingly offers Masachika a bite of her parfait, leading to an indirect kiss, but their focus soon returns to devising a plan for Alya’s campaign. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 6 ends with Masachika learning that Ayano Kimishima, not Taniyama Sayaka, will be Yuki’s running partner, leaving him concerned.

