Dungeon People Episode 1: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect & More

Dungeon People, a Japanese manga by Sui Futami, is set to release its first episode this week. The anime will first air on MBS and TBS, followed by other television networks. It will then be available for streaming on local platforms and HIDIVE internationally. The manga, which began serialization in June 2020, has been compiled into four tankōbon volumes.

The manga was one of 50 nominees for the 2021 Next Manga Awards in the digital category. In 2024, the series, alongside Oblivion Battery, won the Grand Prize in the I Want to Read it Now category of the 2nd Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards

Dungeon People episode 1 release date and where to watch

The anime's official website confirms that Dungeon People episode 1 will be released on July 6, 2024, at 1:53 AM JST, with the premiere on Saturdays in some countries and on Fridays in others.

The first episode of Dungeon People anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time 9:53 am Friday July 5

Eastern Daylight Time 12:53 pm Friday July 5

British Summer Time 5:53 pm Friday July 5

Central European Summer Time 6:53 pm Friday July 5

Indian Standard Time 10:23 pm Friday July 5

Philippine Standard Time 12:53 am Saturday July 6

Japanese Standard Time 1:53 am Saturday July 6

Australia Central Standard Time 2:23 am Saturday July 6

The anime's opening theme song, Micro Revolution, will be performed by TrySail, while the ending theme song, Blueprint, will be performed by Akari Nanawo. Dungeon People episode 1 will premiere on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS's anime-ism slot in Japan, followed by other television networks. The anime will also be available for local streaming on platforms like dAnimeStore, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, ABEMA, and Bandai Channel, and internationally on HIDIVE.

What is the plot of Dungeon People?

According to the preview for Dungeon People, episode 1 will feature Clay, a thief girl searching for her missing father. As she explores the ninth floor of the "Antomurg" dungeon, she encounters a new level that has never been explored before. Despite being raised by her father, Clay remains calm and determined to find him.

During her exploration, Clay is set to battle a monster. This battle will see the dungeon's wall collapse. While this accident could have been very dangerous, this is exactly what will kickstart the anime's storyline.

This is because the anime is set to see a living space existing inside the collapsed wall occupied by the dungeon's caretaker Belle. With that, the series will likely see the two characters interacting and Belle offering Clay an opportunity to work under her in the dungeon.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

