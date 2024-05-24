Dungeon People Anime Confirms Summer '24 Release Date; Plot, Cast & More to Know

After putting out a series of updates, the Dungeon People anime is finally up with the most important update of them all, the release date. It was this week that the series took to its official website to put out a commercial, confirming the final release date of the anime. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the upcoming series.

Dungeon People anime release date

As per the update on the official website, the final release date for Dungeon People anime will be July 5, 2024. The series is set to come out on Animeism programming block of MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. The show will also air on AT-X starting from July 8, 2024. We will be sure to update this section in case of any changes in the dates.

Cast and staff updates

Here are the listed cast and staff members of the upcoming series:

Cast:

Sayaka Senbongi as Clay

as Clay Sayumi Suzushiro as Belle

as Belle Naomi Kusumi as Rangado

as Rangado Nobuo Tobita as the Old Master

as the Old Master Hōchū Ohtsuka as Renfringe

as Renfringe M.A.O as Fūrin

Staff:

Director: Sayaka Yamai (Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to)

Sayaka Yamai (Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to) Series Scripts Supervisor: Toshimitsu Takeuchi (Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold, ēlDLIVE, Weiß Survive R)

Toshimitsu Takeuchi (Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold, ēlDLIVE, Weiß Survive R) Character Designer: Hiromi Nakayama (ODDTAXI, Odd Taxi: In the Woods)

Hiromi Nakayama (ODDTAXI, Odd Taxi: In the Woods) Music Composers: Pieru and LASTorder at U's Music

Pieru and LASTorder at U's Music Sound Director: Yayoi Tateishi at Bushiroad Move

What is the anime about?

As per the official synopsis, the Dungeon People anime follows Clay, a highly-talented thief and the daughter of a man who raised her to be everything she is, who disappeared three years ago. We come to know that Clay wants to find him more than anything, so she bravely infiltrates the local dungeon, hoping to pick up a trail and find her father.

Trained by her father to navigate quickly and silently, she faces goblins, a Minotaur, and other terrifying creatures as she delves deeper into the dungeon than anyone has gone in decades. Eventually, she meets the dungeon’s caretaker, and is offered a strange but earnest invitation to join the staff. Suddenly, Clay must find her father alone, without the help of the staff she now belongs to.

She will have to learn from them the inner workings of the dungeon if she is to have any chance at surviving, let alone uncover the dark secrets within. This reverse-harem adventure, mystery, and fantasy all in one promises a wild and rollicking ride as Clay finds herself torn between her mission to find her father and the duties she now holds as a new staff member of the dungeon. It will be interesting to see how this fantasy adventure story will pan out in the form of an anime.

Please note that release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

