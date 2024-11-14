Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Percival and his group have made it to the city of Walnack in the last episode of Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2, where they find themselves facing demons and chaos knights during the city’s Annual Requiem Festival.

Don’t miss Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 6 to find out how Gawain and Lancelot deal with their brainwashed foes. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, what to expect from it, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7 is scheduled to air on Sunday, November 17, at 4:30 pm JST on the TBS network in Japan. Following the broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Netflix, Lemino, and Anime Times at 5:10 pm JST.

After its official airing, Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7 will also be accessible on Disney Plus and Hulu, although availability will be limited to certain countries. Internationally, Netflix will serve as the primary streaming platform for the series. Fans can check local services for precise viewing options.

Expected plot of Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 6

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 6 will be titled ‘Flames of Reminiscence,’ according to the anime’s official website. In the episode, Percival and his friends will focus on reuniting with their scattered allies after defeating the assassin Teaninich.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anne and Jade, who are escorting the poisoned Isolde, face a new threat when another chaos knight, Macduff, blocks their path. The demon’s lingering emotions toward her fallen comrades could result in some unexpected developments as well.

Fans can also expect to see Lancelot and Gawain continue their fight against the brainwashed warriors in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 6, continuing their quest against Arthur’s forces.

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 5 recap

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 5, titled ‘The Battle of the Walled Town,’ sees Percival and his team arrive at Walnack to partake in the Annual Requiem Festival, which commemorates those who perished in the Holy War and other conflicts involving Lionnes.

During the festivities, Tristan wanders off with a mysterious woman who appears to recognize his true identity. However, she soon reveals herself to be a demon dispatched by Arthur to assassinate Tristan and the other knights.

Advertisement

A fierce battle erupts between them in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 5, as Tristan discovers that the demon harbors genuine affection for her fallen comrades, who have been brainwashed by Arthur to turn against her if she fails her mission.

Simultaneously, the rest of Percival’s group encounters two formidable chaos knights sent by Arthur, each wielding devastating powers. Despite their initial struggle, the protagonists gradually gain the upper hand. Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 5 concludes with Lancelot and Gawain preparing to confront the demon’s brainwashed allies.

For more updates from The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of The Apocalypse anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.