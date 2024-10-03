Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

After the previous installment introduced Percival and brought back familiar faces, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is back with the battle against Arthur Pendragon in Season 2, where Tristan, Lancelot and Percival will be seen attempting to face off against their arch nemesis.

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 1: Release date and where to watch

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 1 is scheduled to debut on October 6, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST, as announced by the anime’s official website. This sequel will be broadcast on TBS and 28 other networks across Japan.

Viewers in Japan can stream the series on platforms such as Anime Hōdai, Netflix, Lemino, and ABEMA, among others. Following the pattern of earlier seasons, it is expected that Netflix will also stream Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 1 internationally.

What to expect in Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 1?

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 1 will pick up immediately after Arthur’s dramatic descent from the sky, continuing the intense battle in Liones. Following Arthur’s overwhelming display of power, Percival will make a bold attempt to challenge the King of Camelot.

However, despite his courage, Percival is swiftly overpowered and knocked back by Arthur’s superior strength. Tristan, also determined to defend his kingdom and its people, will then step up in his demon form to face Arthur.

Though his demonic powers provide a huge strength for the boy, Tristan too is quickly defeated. Arthur, now holding the upper hand, will offer the citizens of Liones a chance to join him in Camelot in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 1, which he calls his ‘eternal kingdom.’

This ominous invitation will likely unsettle both the knights and the citizens as Arthur’s intentions become more evident. Fans can look forward to Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 1 wrapping up the Chaos In Liones Arc and introducing the next storyline, the Wolnack Arc.

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 1 recap

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 1 followed Percival, a boy raised by his grandfather Varghese atop God’s Finger. After learning that his father, a Holy Knight named Ironside, aims to kill him, Percival set out on a quest following Varghese’s fatal injury at Ironside’s hands.

Descending to Britannia, he befriends a fox named Sin and a traveling troupe. Along his journey, he encounters powerful figures like Holy Knight Pellegarde, who reveals Percival’s potential as one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Awakening Hero-type magic, Percival generates healing Mini-Percivals.

His group battles many enemies, including the villainous Nasiens and Camelot knights, while uncovering Percival’s destiny. They also have confrontations with Ironside in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 1.

New allies like Anne and Howzer were made as well, as they faced challenges from the Dark Talismans. Later, it was revealed that Sin is Lancelot, and they eventually make their way to Liones, where King Meliodas explains their destiny.

Misunderstandings with Holy Knights lead to some conflict, but Prince Tristan quickly resolves it, uniting the knights. However, Arthur’s forces soon attack, unleashing resurrected demons Melascula and Galland. The two are now merged into a single monstrous entity.

After Tristan defeats the demons and loses control, Meliodas makes preparations to enter the battle. We then see Arthur descend from the sky. Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 1 ends as the antagonist’s effortlessly overpowers the knights.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators