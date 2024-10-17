Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw the assembly of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse in the last episode, where they discussed their plans (or lack thereof) to confront Arthur. With Percival and his companions knighted and resolving to head to Camelot, fans can anticipate more thrilling battles in the upcoming episodes.

Don’t miss Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 3 as it releases, and keep reading to discover when it’s out, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last episode.

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 3 is set to air on Sunday, October 20, at 4:30 pm JST on the TBS network in Japan. Following the initial broadcast, the episode will be available on Netflix, Lemino, and Anime Times at 5:10 pm JST.

After its official airing, Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 3 will also be accessible on Disney Plus and Hulu, although these streaming options will be limited to select countries. Internationally, Netflix will be hosting the series.

Expected plot in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 3

As per the anime’s official website, Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 3 will be titled ‘Guinevere.’ Percival and his allies will be seen beginning their quest to discover a way into the elusive Camelot.

The episode will primarily focus on their journey and the trials they face as they explore unfamiliar territories. Lancelot’s reunion with the mysterious Guinevere will also be depicted, revealing more about her powers, her true identity, and the sorrow she carries.

This interaction may bring new insights into Lancelot's past as well, possibly addressing his relationship with Ban in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 3.

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 2 recap

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 2 is titled ‘Prepared to Part Ways.’ The aftermath of the battle in Liones is depicted in this episode. While Percival’s group finds some rest, the other knights struggle with the night's events.

Lancelot is troubled by Jericho’s feelings and his thoughts on Guinevere, while Thetis argues with him over the losses in Liones. Meanwhile, Guinevere looks forward to reuniting with Lancelot. Tristan and Gawain have particularly difficult nights—Tristan trains to escape his parents' protective behavior, while Gawain is haunted by fears of returning home in disgrace.

The encounter with King Meliodas and Queen Elizabeth surprises Percival's team, especially learning about Tristan's parentage. A misunderstanding arises when Meliodas suggests the group might part ways in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 2.

This leads to some tears, before Meliodas clarifies the situation, knighting them all and encouraging a fresh start. The meeting reveals their mission: the Four Knights are destined to destroy Camelot. Meliodas explains Camelot’s influence on the physical world and Arthur’s Chaos magic, emphasizing the stakes.

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 2 ends as Percival encourages everyone to explore Britannia together, determined to find a way into Camelot.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.