Frieren Beyond Journey's End Episode 22: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The magical world of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End continues to enthrall fans as Episode 22 approaches, promising a compelling continuation of the elven mage's quest. Expectations are high for the next episode following the triumphs of Episode 21.

Frieren emerged triumphant in her battle against the powerful Imperial Mage Denken, and Lawine and Kanne displayed their impressive magical abilities. Check out all the information we have about the release of Frieren Beyond Journey's End Episode 22, and get ready for an exciting episode!

Release date and where to stream

The enchanting world of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is set to continue its saga with Episode 22, aptly titled Future Enemies. Japanese viewers will be able to watch the episode on February 9, 2024, at 11:15 PM JST on Nippon Television.

Internationally, fans will be able to catch the English-subtitled version on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, Bilibili, and other streaming giants. The diverse streaming options, including iQIYI, Aniplus Asia, and Muse Asia, cater to audiences across selected regions.

Expected plot

The previous episode left fans on the edge of their seats as the elven mage, Frieren, displayed her magical expertise against Imperial Mage Denken. With a proud victory and the Stille secured, anticipation for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 22 is palpable.

As the title Future Enemies suggests, the plot may delve into the aftermath of the first test and set the stage for the second phase of testing. The reunion of Frieren and Fern with Stark is likely as they wait for the announcement, along with the preparation of mages like Denken, Ubel, Richter, and Laufen for the second test.

The episode will also unveil the exam proctor for the upcoming trials. For those wanting to read ahead, the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 22 will likely cover chapters 44 and 45 of the manga.

The above tweet from the official Frieren Twitter/X page roughly translates to:

"Funeral Freelen"

Next episode 22 “Next time we’ll be enemies”

It will be broadcast at 11:15 on Friday, February 9th.

Look forward to next time.

※ Due to the extension of the Friday road show, the start time will be different from the usual broadcast start time.

Frieren Beyond Journey's End Episode 21 recap

In the last episode, we saw some epic battles and clever tactics being set up. Frieren, in an absolutely stunning face-off with Denken, showed incredible determination and talent that even the most experienced mage couldn't believe. Frieren managed to break through the protective barrier surrounding the exam area and successfully captured Denken and his partner Laufen. As a result, the rain poured in, ultimately leading to Kanne and Lawine's triumph.

Even though they were initially defeated by Richter, Lawine and Kanne showed their true strength and emerged victorious by utilizing the pouring rain on the field. Lawine immobilized Richter with her freezing powers while Kanne unleashed her powerful water spell, Reamstroha, shattering his protective barrier and sweeping him away. With the Stille in their possession, Frieren, Kanne, and Lawaine sought refuge in a cave to wait out the remaining hours of the test.

As the episode concluded, the various mage parties regrouped to receive the exam results. Only 18 mages, which represented six parties, emerged victorious and advanced to the next stage of the exam. Genau, the exam proctor, announced the commencement of the second test in three days time.

As February 9 approaches, the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End fan base eagerly awaits the continuation of Frieren's extraordinary journey.

