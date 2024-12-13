Gachiakuta Chapter 121: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

In the last chapter, Rudo and Tamsy used their Vital Instruments to reduce the Trash Beasts to dust, though they suspected the creatures likely had a central body as they continued regenerating. Rudo then discovered a strange entity inside a stable and employed a secondary weapon to defeat it.

With the true core of the Trash Beasts still unknown, fans are looking forward to the release of Gachiakuta Chapter 121 for its true nature to be revealed. Don’t miss it, and keep reading to find out when it’s out, the expected plot, and more details.

Gachiakuta Chapter 121: Release date and where to read

Gachiakuta Chapter 121 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can access the chapter a day earlier, on December 17, with release times adjusted to their local time zones.

Fans can read Gachiakuta Chapter 121 via Kodansha’s K Manga service, available to users in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia. To access the latest chapters, readers will need to purchase points, which can be done through the official website or the K Manga app.

Expected plot in Gachiakuta Chapter 121

Gachiakuta Chapter 121 may explore the aftermath of Rudo's attack on the humanoid figure. While it initially seemed to be the Trash Beasts' core, the final hints from the previous chapter suggest otherwise. The chapter could reveal the true form of the Trash Beasts and their connection to the mysterious humanoid entity.

Meanwhile, Follo's internal struggles with his perceived inferiority may reach a tipping point in Gachiakuta Chapter 121. A high-stakes scenario could prompt Follo to awaken his Vital Instrument. Additionally, Tamsy's expertise with Tokushin and his synergy with Rudo may continue to be pivotal in overcoming this evolving threat.

Gachiakuta Chapter 120 recap

Gachiakuta Chapter 120, titled The Sun Sets, sees the team struggle to defeat the resilient black blob-like Trash Beasts, which reform even after being reduced to dust. Realizing the futility of their attacks, Follo entrusts Rudo and Tamsy with the task.

Using their Vital Instruments—Rudo's net and Tamsy's Tokushin—they coordinate seamlessly, with Rudo creating openings and Tamsy neutralizing remnants. However, the Trash Beasts reform again, leading the team to suspect a hidden core.

In a stable, they encounter a humanoid figure, seemingly armored by clothing. Rudo weaponizes a blow dryer as a second Vital Instrument, obliterating the figure, leaving Follo questioning if it was the Trash Beasts' main body in Gachiakuta Chapter 120.

