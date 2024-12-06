Gachiakuta Chapter 120: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Gachiakuta saw Rudo’s first official mission as a Cleaner take him to a distant village, where he was tasked with eliminating trash beasts. He was joined by Tamsy, Follo, and other team members, ensuring he had backup.

Don’t miss Gachiakuta Chapter 120 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Gachiakuta Chapter 120: Release date and where to read

Gachiakuta Chapter 120 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers will have early access on December 10, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

Gachiakuta Chapter 120 can be read through Kodansha’s K Manga service, available in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia. To read the latest chapters, users will need to purchase points, which can be done via the official website or the K Manga app.

Expected plot in Gachiakuta Chapter 120

Gachiakuta Chapter 120 should see more about Rudo’s unconventional approach to tackling the Black Balls using a bug-catching net. He intends to eliminate the trash beasts in a single move, so he has likely devised a plan combining his unique tool and quick thinking.

The chapter may explore the effectiveness of this method and whether it complements the Vital Instruments of his companions. Additionally, Follo may play a more prominent role, possibly demonstrating his analytical skills or offering solutions to challenges during the mission.

His interactions with the team, particularly his contrasting demeanor with Rudo, may provide further insights into his character and growth in Gachiakuta Chapter 120. With the swarm of Black Balls already overwhelming, teamwork and strategy will be vital as Rudo, Gris, Follo, and Tamsy tackle their first mission together.

Gachiakuta Chapter 119 recap

Gachiakuta Chapter 119, titled First Job!, sees Rudo embark on his inaugural mission as a Cleaner to Kremmos, a village plagued by trash beasts called “Black Balls.” These floating creatures dangerously enter people’s mouths.

Despite Rudo’s enthusiasm, Semiu ensures Gris, Follo, and Tamsy accompany him for support. Rudo’s eagerness contrasts with Semiu’s reminder that strength alone isn’t enough; vigilance is crucial. As they investigate, an elderly villager provides details, with Follo handling communication gently.

At the origin house of the infestation, the team encounters a swarm of the creatures. As Tamsy questions Rudo’s preparedness, he confidently reveals a bug-catching net in Gachiakuta Chapter 119.

