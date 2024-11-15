Gachiakuta Chapter 118: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Semiu reminded Rudo not to neglect his responsibilities regarding Trash Beast extermination in the last chapter of Gachiakuta, telling him that Zanka had returned after recovering from his injuries. In the latter half, fans saw Follo offer Rudo a new uniform, only to be rejected.

With Follo’s unstable feelings coming to the surface, fans can only wonder where the next chapter will take the Cleaners. Don’t miss Gachiakuta Chapter 118 to find out more; keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

Gachiakuta Chapter 118: Release date and where to read

Gachiakuta Chapter 118 will be released on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers will have access to the chapter a day earlier, on November 19, with release times adjusted to their respective time zones.

Fans can read Gachiakuta Chapter 118 through Kodansha’s K Manga service, available in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia. To access the latest chapters, users will need to purchase points, which can be done via the official website or the K Manga app.

Expected plot in Gachiakuta Chapter 118

Gachiakuta Chapter 118 may shift focus toward Follo’s internal struggle, especially after Rudo’s rejection of the new uniform. This could be a pivotal moment for Follo, potentially leading to the awakening of his Treasure as he deals with his feelings of inadequacy and guilt.

The chapter may also explore whether he confronts or distances himself from Rudo following this emotional setback. Simultaneously, Rudo may join forces with Zanka and Enjin to tackle the overdue Trash Beast extermination missions, resuming their duties as Cleaners.

Additionally, Gachiakuta Chapter 118 may revisit Ryo and Mildretta’s mission, revealing more about their objectives and further elaborating on the mystery surrounding Noerde.

Gachiakuta Chapter 117 recap

Gachiakuta Chapter 117, titled ‘The Hero of the Story,’ begins with Rudo organizing a list of tasks he needs to accomplish following his conversation with Arkha Corvus. However, Grier Semiu interrupts, reminding him of his primary duty as a Cleaner: exterminating Trash Beasts.

She stresses that these tasks have been piling up and cannot be ignored, despite knowing that Rudo’s personal objectives may ultimately benefit the organization. Meanwhile, Ryo, Mildretta, Gris, and Fu are traveling together.

Ryo is curious about Mildretta’s past as a Sileia and inquires if she knows about Noerde, which surprises Mildretta. Gris insists on driving in Gachiakuta Chapter 117, but Mildretta insists on doing it herself, emphasizing her distrust of Fu despite the Twins’ decision to trust him.

Elsewhere, Follo presents Rudo with a new uniform crafted by August, who has been handling both the Doll Festival costumes and updating the Cleaners’ outfits. Rudo declines the offer, preferring his old uniform, which unexpectedly hurts Follo’s feelings.

Follo recalls how Rudo had trusted him with his Treasure, but he hesitated to do the same in return. Struggling with guilt over damaging Rudo’s previous uniform, Follo becomes distressed when Rudo rejects his effort in Gachiakuta Chapter 117, leading him to consider discarding the new outfit in frustration.

