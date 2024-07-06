Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Anime Reveals First Teaser Trailer; Premiere Window & More To Know

Fighting Video Games and Anime have always been a wonderful combination, for fans and producers, alike. Joining this list of Tekken and Dragon Ball is Guilty Gear Strive. The franchise has announced the new anime series Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers and released a trailer for the same. Arc System Works is working with Sanzigen Studios on the series.

Guilty Gear focuses on ‘Gears’, post-apocalyptic creatures fighting against each other to survive. As of August 2023, the game has sold 2.5 million copies, making it one of the best-selling fighter games.

Here’s everything else you need to know about Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers release date

Sanzigen Studios has confirmed via the brand new trailer that Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers is all set to release in 2025. No official release date has been given as of now, but we expect more details in the upcoming months.

While the teaser gave away little regarding the plot, the main focus was the franchise’s central characters, Sol Badguy and Sin Kiske. The trailer had a similar vibe to the video game’s vibrant cutscenes. The duo will face off against, Unika, a new character who has some grudges against the gears.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers characters & cast

The series is being directed by Shigeru Morikawa (Argonavis Movies), with Seiji Mizushima (Fullmetal Alchemist) serving as associate producer. Norimitsu Kaihō (Solo Leveling) will be responsible for the scripts, while Daisuke Ishiwatari will design the characters.

The main cast includes Issei Miyazaki as Sin Kiske, Joji Nakata as Sol Badguy, Yui Ishikawa as Unika, and Tomokazu Sugita as the narrator. We expect more details about the remaining characters later sometime.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual rulers plot

As per the official synopsis, the series takes place in a world where a new energy source known as magic fuels the modern era. Humanity, in the quest for power, creates weapons called ‘Gears’ using magic, but they turn against their creators.

Sin Kiske, the child of a Human and a Gear, heads for his parent's wedding, a wedding which breaks the taboo between Humans and Gears. However, at the wedding, he encounters a mysterious girl who hates Gears.

How will their meeting change the course of the world? We, like the fans of the video game franchise, are excited for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers, which is set to release in 2025

