Top 10 Female Black Characters From Anime Like Kill La Kill To Full Metal Alchemist

In the anime of today, female black characters are increasingly prominent, enriching narratives and challenging stereotypes. From the resilient Paninya in Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood to the enigmatic Dorothy in Great Pretender Razbliuto, these characters captivate audiences with their complexity and strength. Here is a list of female black anime characters we think are great.

Top 10 Female Black Characters in Anime

10. Paninya ǀ Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood

Paninya is initially introduced as a petty thief from Rush Valley, her tragic backstory reveals the loss of her parents in a train crash during her childhood, leaving her without legs (and an arm in the first anime). Dominic, a mechanic, becomes her guardian and equips her with automail limbs. Engaging in a chase with Edward after stealing his silver pocket watch, Paninya showcases her agility and resourcefulness. Through Winry's influence, she finds redemption, vowing to abandon theft and assist Dominic. Later, she aids in childbirth and joins the fight against foreign intruders, showcasing her growth and altruism. Despite falling victim to the Father's scheme, she ultimately finds rebirth and closure, symbolizing resilience and redemption in Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood.

9. Dorothy ǀ Great Pretender

Dorothy is Laurent Thierry's ex-lover and partner, a charismatic and confident woman with pride in her skills and achievements. She's extroverted, smart, and devoid of shyness, a core member of Team Confidence. Despite her con-woman past, she plays a pivotal role in recruiting Laurent as a con adventurist, eventually forming a romantic relationship with him. After a presumed death, she's found amnesiac, but Laurent's efforts in Great Pretender Razbliuto hint at her memory's return, concluding with Dorothy reclaiming her identity and a newfound freedom.

8. Miyuki Ayukawa ǀ Basquash!

Miyuki Ayukawa, Dan JD's childhood sweetheart and the team mechanic of Team Basquash, plays a pivotal role in the series. Reuniting with Dan after her family's departure, she returns as a skilled mechanic, lending her expertise to their Big Foots. Despite harboring deep feelings for Dan, she prioritizes the team's success, happily upgrading their Big Foots for optimal performance. Miyuki's dedication extends beyond romantic inclinations; she remains an integral part of the team, even stepping aside for Dan's newfound affection for Rouge. Her contributions, particularly in redesigning the BigFoots for agility, are invaluable, ensuring the team's competitive edge.

7. Karui Akimichi ǀ Naruto Shippuden

Karui Akimichi, a kunoichi hailing from Kumogakure and a member of Team Samui, eventually migrated to Konohagakure after marrying Chōji Akimichi. Renowned for her combative spirit, Karui shares a comedic yet antagonistic rapport with teammate Omoi. Her outspoken and impulsive nature often leads to clashes, notably when she angrily confronts Team Kakashi over Sasuke's actions. As a mother, she takes a laid-back approach to her daughter Chōchō's training. Karui excels in kenjutsu, wielding a katana with finesse, and demonstrates remarkable teamwork and lightning-based ninjutsu prowess, honed under Killer B's tutelage.

6. Rei Hououmaru ǀ Kill la Kill

Rei Hououmaru is Ragyou Kiryuin's devoted secretary at Revocs Corporation, initially serving as a minor antagonist in Kill la Kill. Despite her serious and professional demeanor, Rei harbors personal sentiments toward Ragyou, who saved her during a civil war, instilling unwavering loyalty. She sacrifices herself for Ragyou's ambitions, ultimately seeking revenge after her boss's demise. Despite her radical transformation, Rei's redemption comes through accepting Satsuki Kiryuin's offer. Armed with fighting skills and the ability to manipulate Life Fibers, Rei's character embodies both complexity and resilience within the series.

5. Michiko Malandro ǀ Michiko & Hatchin

Michiko Malandro, one of the titular characters of Michiko & Hatchin and a co-protagonist of the series, embodies a complex persona born from a turbulent past. An orphan turned criminal, she navigates life with fierce independence. Her journey intertwines with Hiroshi Morenos, her former lover, and their daughter Hana, whom she rescues from abuse, and is driven by a quest to reunite with Hiroshi. Raised alongside Atsuko Jackson, Michiko's rebellious spirit matured amidst adversity, fostering a bond of sisterhood. Despite her brash demeanor, Michiko harbors a tender heart, fiercely loyal to her loved ones, driven by an unyielding determination to claim her desires.

4. Carole Stanley ǀ Carole & Tuesday

Carole Stanley, an outgoing orphaned girl surviving in Alba City, juggles multiple short-lived part-time jobs while pursuing her music dream. Her official Instagram is Carole Stanley official. Despite her friendly demeanor, she lacks friends outside of Tuesday, the bond formed due to their contrasting personalities. Determined and passionate, Carole's straightforward nature often clashes with antagonistic individuals. Orphaned young, she's independent yet longed for understanding until meeting Tuesday. However, her past scars make her wary of new acquaintances. Despite her hardened exterior, Carole harbors a protective instinct towards Tuesday.

3. Hibana ǀ Fire Force

Hibana, former Third Generation pyrokinetic and captain of Special Fire Force Company 5, initially appears as a deceptive and sadistic figure. Her twisted persona relishes inflicting pain on captured Infernals. Taking her rank seriously, she asserts dominance over subordinates, often manipulating them with her charm and beauty. Despite her cynicism, she once had a good heart, demonstrated through her protectiveness towards Iris. The tragic fire that killed her sisters shattered her faith, leading her to pursue infernal research with a sadistic zeal. Though claiming vengeance motivates her, a confrontation with Shinra Kusakabe reveals her capacity for change and potential for redemption.

2. Yoruichi Shihouin ǀ Bleach

Yoruichi Shihuin is the former captain of the 2nd Division of the Gotei 13 and the former commander of the Onmitsukidou. Working with Kisuke Urahara and Tessai Tsukabishi in the Urahara Shop in the Human World, she's known for her intelligence, wit, and mastery of Soul Society's workings. Despite her noble birth, she's unlike most nobles, preferring informalities. Yoruichi possesses the unique ability to transform into a black cat, enjoying surprising others with her cat form. As a master of Shunpo, Hakuda, and Kidou, she's a formidable warrior with immense spiritual power and strategic acumen.

1. Canary ǀ Hunter x Hunter

Canary, an apprentice butler of the Zoldyck Family, fiercely guards their estate, expelling trespassers with force. Deeply loyal to the Zoldyck clan, she conceals her emotions but shows compassion, especially towards Killua, her young master. Despite her station, she disobeys orders to protect him. She was raised in Meteor City, and she effortlessly defeated a Hunter and his hundred men at just ten years old. She is skilled in combat and assassination techniques, and she wields a staff with precision. Enhanced strength and speed complement her formidable abilities, hinting at her potential prowess in Nen though she hasn’t been revealed to use any.

