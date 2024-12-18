Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Anime Set To Get New Adaptation; Release Set For Spring 2025

The Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube remake has been officially announced for a July 2025 release, with the anime set to broadcast on TV Asahi’s newly established ‘IM Animation W’ programming block.

This reimagining of the classic supernatural series adapts the original manga of the same name by Sho Makura and Takeshi Okano, celebrated for its mix of occult themes and gripping tales of heroism.

Hell Teacher anime: Broadcast details and programming block

The new Hell Teacher anime will air every Wednesday at 11:45 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) as part of the ‘IM Animation W’ programming block. The block debuts in April 2025 with the television adaptation of Your Forma, paving the way for the remade series’ arrival in July.

This programming slot emphasizes TV Asahi’s commitment to featuring notable anime titles during late-night hours. While an exact premiere date for Hell Teacher remains unconfirmed, further announcements are anticipated in the coming months.

Hell Teacher: Cast, production, and plot

Ryotaro Okiayu will reprise his role as the protagonist Meisuke Nueno, or ‘Nube,’ in the new Hell Teacher anime. This is in continuation of his portrayal from the earlier anime adaptation. In addition to Okiayu’s return, an audition campaign has been launched for children to voice and have their likenesses animated as students in the series.

The protagonist, Nube, is a psychic teacher endowed with a demon hand, which he uses to protect his students from danger. Known for his dedication and bravery, Nube is also depicted with a playful and clumsy side.

Hell Teacher’s storyline centers on Nube’s efforts to protect his students from malevolent spirits and monsters, incorporating Japanese mythology and folklore. The original manga, serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1993 to 1999, spans 31 volumes and has sold over 29 million copies.

It became renowned for its integration of school ghost stories and urban legends, resonating with readers across generations. The new adaptation aims to capture the manga’s essence while bringing a fresh perspective to its narrative.

Hell Teacher franchise legacy and promotions

The Hell Teacher franchise boasts a rich history, including a 49-episode anime series by Toei Animation (1996-1997), multiple anime films, and a live-action adaptation in 2014. The manga has also inspired sequels such as Jigoku Sensei Nube Neo and Jigoku Sensei Nube S, alongside spin-offs like Reibaishi Izuna.

Celebrating the new Hell Teacher anime’s announcement, REMOW Co., Ltd. has launched a global giveaway campaign on its social media platform, offering shikishi boards signed by Ryotaro Okiayu to fans outside Japan.

For more updates about the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube remake, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.